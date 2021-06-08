PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:05 a.m. — EMS responded to an unattended death on Panorama Drive.
6:44 a.m. — EMS responded to an unattended death on Sagebrush Lane.
5:05 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Spaulding Street.
5:52 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on Bypass Drive.
Saturday
12:46 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen on Larry Street and Grand Avenue.
5:32 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for third-degree malicious mischief on Kamiaken Street.
6:17 p.m. — A resident reported rescuing ducklings trapped in a stormwater drain on Selway Lane.
10:26 p.m. — Police heard a report of a female beating a dog on Ann Street.
Sunday
1:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Golden Hills Drive.
Monday
12:10 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm without a license on Center Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
9:32 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on D Street in Albion.
12:18 p.m. — A person reported being threatened on D Street in Albion.
3:55 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Sand Road in Pullman.
6:19 p.m. — An assault was reported on 3rd Street in Farmington.
Sunday
11:51 a.m. — Harassment was reported on 9th Street in Rosalia.
6:29 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:24 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Genesee-Troy and Canyon roads near Moscow.
Saturday
10:29 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Onaway Road and Fifth Street in Potlatch.
Sunday
12:15 a.m. — Battery was reported on the 100 block of South Pike Street in Kendrick. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
3:32 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of unlawful entry on the 1900 block of Paradise Ridge Road near Moscow.
8:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1100 block of Nora Creek Road near Troy.
10:48 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on North Washington and East D streets in Moscow.