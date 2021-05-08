LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
John Carnahan Jr., 39, and Michal Wilson, 37, both of Moscow
Paul Stubbs, 58, and Joy Brust, 63, both of Potlatch
Wednesday
Patrick Vaughan, 58, and Cynthia Zak, 57, both of Potlatch
Steven Boland II, 25, and Claren Fraher, 24, both of Uniontown
Divorces
Monday
Nicholas Silflow and Jennifer Stohs
Thursday
Michael and Sarah Campbell
John Gross and Georgia Smith
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:48 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of South Main Street.
10:20 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
2:17 p.m. — A woman reportedly fell down the stairs on North Asbury and West A streets. She was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
4:18 p.m. — A drink was reportedly thrown at another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident on West Sixth and South Jackson streets.
4:26 p.m. — A vehicle mirror was reportedly damaged on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
4:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at WinCo.
5:17 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 500 block of North Blaine Street.
5:35 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1400 block of West A Street.
5:38 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
10 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.
10:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 300 block of South Main Street.
n Nine scam/fraud calls were reported Thursday.
Friday
2:26 a.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of felony battery after allegedly kicking a nurse and suspicion of misdemeanor battery after allegedly spitting on an officer. The woman was taken to Gritman on an alcohol detoxification from the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:17 a.m. — A man on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street was taken to Gritman on a mental hold.
6:53 a.m. — A man reportedly lifted his kilt up and exposed himself on the 1000 block of East D Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:31 a.m. — A possession of a controlled substance call was reported on the 4200 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
5:59 a.m. — Cash was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of West Main Street in Kendrick.
8:31 a.m. — A crash involving minor injuries was reported on Highway 8 and Juliene Way near Moscow.
10:32 a.m. — Files were reportedly stolen from Wholesale Hydraulics in Potlatch.
12 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
12:22 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Hatter Creek and Eyrich roads near Princeton.
12:53 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Sprenger Road near Genesee.
8:33 p.m. — Four people were cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on Zeitler and Cameron roads near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
1:46 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unconscious person on Westwood Drive.
1:17 p.m. — A road rage incident was reported on Brelsford Drive.
7:54 p.m. — A resident on South Street reported a neighbor was harassing them.
8:53 p.m. — Fire department responded to a report of a breathing problem on Ritchie Street.
10:54 p.m. — Firefighters extinguished a couch on fire on Campus Street.
11:21 p.m. -— A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
Friday
3:21 a.m. — One patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from South Grand Avenue for a breathing problem.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:42 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Pullman Airport Road.
2:08 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on Main Street in Colfax.