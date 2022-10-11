PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:47 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Airport Road.
7:55 a.m. — Officers and EMS responded to an injured person on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
9:52 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
2:17 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 2500 block of Grand Avenue.
7:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 500 block of Morton Street.
7:39 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 600 block of Reaney Way.
7:40 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 800 block of Ruby Street.
9:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
10:43 p.m. — Officers warned two people for being a minor in possession of alcohol on the 800 block of California Street.
11:25 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 1000 block of Colorado Street.
A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Brandi Way overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way overnight.
A hit-and-run was reported on Fountain Street overnight.
Saturday
1:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
5:28 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
6:28 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 900 block of C Street.
10:26 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
11:23 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1400 block of Terre View Drive.
11:37 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Robert Street.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way overnight.
Gunshot sounds were reported on the 900 block of Providence Court overnight.
Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1300 block of Brandi Way overnight.
A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Valley Road overnight.
Sunday
6:25 a.m. — Officers responded to a naked man walking around downtown on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
10:40 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested on an alleged warrant on the 500 block of Maiden Lane.
11:40 p.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and alleged reckless endangerment, obstruction, resisting arrest, criminal contempt and fourth-degree assault on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
Officers responded to a male with abnormal behavior on Grand Avenue overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
7:08 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Terrell Mall.
2:08 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive.
9:08 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road overnight.
Saturday
2:09 p.m. — Theft was reported on Terre View Drive.
8:41 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 1400 block of Olympia Avenue.
Sunday
5:37 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:23 a.m. — A theft was reported on G Street in Albion.
12:05 p.m. — Theft was reported on Clark Avenue in Lacrosse.
Friday
9:47 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Landfill Road in Pullman.
5:29 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
19:52 p.m. — Officers cited and released a person for allegedly driving under the influence on Stern Road in Garfield.
Saturday
12:20 a.m. — Illegal burning was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
9:26 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Summit Avenue in Rosalia.
5:39 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on Wawawai Road in Colton.
10:38 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Main Street in Palouse.
Sunday
6:40 a.m. — A disorderly person was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa. The patient was transported to a hospital in Spokane.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:56 a.m. — Tools were reported stolen from the 100 block of North Almon Street.
4:33 p.m. — A BB gun was reported stolen from Tri-State Outfitters.
8:17 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Pullman Road and Peterson Drive.
8:15 p.m. — A person was transported to the hospital after police, fire and EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 900 block of South Adams Street.
Saturday
1:53 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Palouse River Drive.
1:58 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of disturbing the peace and resisting police on the 600 block of North Jefferson Street.
2:02 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of Nez Perce Drive.
7:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of South Washington Street.
Sunday
2:33 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of an unconscious person on the 500 block of Sweet Avenue.
2:01 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
5:17 p.m. — A male was arrested for a warrant at A&W.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:45 a.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on Sixth Street in Kendrick.
4:17 p.m. — A theft was reported on U.S. Highway 95.
4:49 p.m. — A residential burglary was reported on U.S. 95.
Saturday
11:43 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported at Troy City Park.
7:03 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Kendrick.
Sunday
9:47 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on Pleasant Hill Road in Troy.