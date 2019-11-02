WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Oct. 24

Courtney Rachelle Ford, 24, and Killian Trei Bounds, 26, both of Pullman

Wednesday

Lars Roger Nordlien, 38, and Jennifer Doris Holmes, 46, both of Lewiston

Thursday

Kyle Timothy McNaughton, 25, and Megan Darlene Seely, 22, both of Colfax

Sentencings

Oct. 18

Ginger Ragan was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended.

Benjamin Fox, 21, was convicted of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrested and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended.

Wednesday

Daniel Hammond was convicted of fourth-degree assault and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 355 days suspended.

LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Andrew Schwendiman, 19, and Taylere Murray, 20, both of Princeton

Tuesday

Daniel Lebeau, 47, and Julie Coyle, 41, both of Pullman

Jeffrey Loiacono, 33, and Catherine Egan, 36, both of Moscow

Wednesday

John Hill, 37, and Tristen Clements, 31, both of Moscow

Wesley Lisher, 29, and Veronica Gauthier, 28, both of Potlatch

Alicia Bramlet, 39, and Chad Bramlet, 39, both of Lewiston

Divorces

Monday

Kealan Nelson and Kevin Roach

Musa Alyassery and Christina Tolley

Julie Cavender and Ryan Cavender

Sentencings

Oct. 18

Nicolas Cleghorn, 39, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to a rider with an underlying sentence of three years in prison, including one year fixed and two years indeterminate. He was also fined $285.50 and was ordered to pay $300 in restitution.

Tuesday

McKenzy Carman, 20, of Kingston, Idaho, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $457.50.

Sean Peterson, 22, of Moscow, was convicted of disturbing the peace and fined $457.50.

Lucas Tanner-Downey, 31, of Moscow, was convicted of disturbing the peace and fined $357.50.

Thursday

Mickaela Marple, 22, of Pullman, was convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced to one day in jail and fined $487.50.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

8:48 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges and cited for suspicion of no insurance on East Southview Avenue.

9:55 a.m. — A sleeping bag and sleeping pad were reportedly stolen on Perimeter Drive.

10:05 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 100 block of North Washington Street.

11:33 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Walmart.

11:41 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Cherry Street.

12 p.m. — An antelope carcass was reportedly stolen from a garage on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.

12:57 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1100 block of Hourglass Lane.

2:30 p.m. — Hydrocodone and cash were reportedly stolen on the 600 block of North Eisenhower Street.

3:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Main Street.

5:11 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Perimeter Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

5:33 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Rosauers in Moscow.

1:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Moscow Family Medicine clinic in Troy.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

10:55 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.

11:40 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.

12:48 p.m. — Police responded to a possible theft at Sunset Mart.

5:21 p.m. — EMS responded to a medical call on the 2400 block of Northeast Andrus Street.

6:36 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

7:35 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

10:53 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of MIP on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.

11:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on College Avenue and Spokane Street.

11:15 p.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old for suspicion of DUI on Alpha Road.

Friday

12:03 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Main Street and Grand Avenue.

12:30 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

12:55 a.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 900 block of Northwest Bryant Street.

2:27 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Monroe and Campus streets.

3:07 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on State Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:12 a.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Grand Avenue in Pullman.

1:55 p.m. — A non-injury vehicle accident was reported on Spring Street in Colfax.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

11:30 a.m. — Police responded to a medical emergency at the Student Recreation Center.

1:20 p.m. — One subject was taken into protective custody at the Fine Arts Center parking garage following a possible threat of self-harm.

10:42 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of MIP at the Terrell Library.

11:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on College Avenue and Spokane Street.

Friday

1:03 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Idaho Street.

2:37 a.m. — A subject was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Chinook Drive.

6:44 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported at Rogers Hall.

Tags

Recommended for you