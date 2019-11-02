WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 24
Courtney Rachelle Ford, 24, and Killian Trei Bounds, 26, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Lars Roger Nordlien, 38, and Jennifer Doris Holmes, 46, both of Lewiston
Thursday
Kyle Timothy McNaughton, 25, and Megan Darlene Seely, 22, both of Colfax
Sentencings
Oct. 18
Ginger Ragan was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended.
Benjamin Fox, 21, was convicted of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrested and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended.
Wednesday
Daniel Hammond was convicted of fourth-degree assault and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 355 days suspended.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Andrew Schwendiman, 19, and Taylere Murray, 20, both of Princeton
Tuesday
Daniel Lebeau, 47, and Julie Coyle, 41, both of Pullman
Jeffrey Loiacono, 33, and Catherine Egan, 36, both of Moscow
Wednesday
John Hill, 37, and Tristen Clements, 31, both of Moscow
Wesley Lisher, 29, and Veronica Gauthier, 28, both of Potlatch
Alicia Bramlet, 39, and Chad Bramlet, 39, both of Lewiston
Divorces
Monday
Kealan Nelson and Kevin Roach
Musa Alyassery and Christina Tolley
Julie Cavender and Ryan Cavender
Sentencings
Oct. 18
Nicolas Cleghorn, 39, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to a rider with an underlying sentence of three years in prison, including one year fixed and two years indeterminate. He was also fined $285.50 and was ordered to pay $300 in restitution.
Tuesday
McKenzy Carman, 20, of Kingston, Idaho, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $457.50.
Sean Peterson, 22, of Moscow, was convicted of disturbing the peace and fined $457.50.
Lucas Tanner-Downey, 31, of Moscow, was convicted of disturbing the peace and fined $357.50.
Thursday
Mickaela Marple, 22, of Pullman, was convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced to one day in jail and fined $487.50.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:48 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges and cited for suspicion of no insurance on East Southview Avenue.
9:55 a.m. — A sleeping bag and sleeping pad were reportedly stolen on Perimeter Drive.
10:05 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
11:33 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Walmart.
11:41 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Cherry Street.
12 p.m. — An antelope carcass was reportedly stolen from a garage on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
12:57 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1100 block of Hourglass Lane.
2:30 p.m. — Hydrocodone and cash were reportedly stolen on the 600 block of North Eisenhower Street.
3:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Main Street.
5:11 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Perimeter Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:33 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Rosauers in Moscow.
1:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Moscow Family Medicine clinic in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:55 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:40 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.
12:48 p.m. — Police responded to a possible theft at Sunset Mart.
5:21 p.m. — EMS responded to a medical call on the 2400 block of Northeast Andrus Street.
6:36 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
7:35 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
10:53 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of MIP on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
11:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on College Avenue and Spokane Street.
11:15 p.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old for suspicion of DUI on Alpha Road.
Friday
12:03 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Main Street and Grand Avenue.
12:30 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
12:55 a.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 900 block of Northwest Bryant Street.
2:27 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Monroe and Campus streets.
3:07 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on State Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:12 a.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
1:55 p.m. — A non-injury vehicle accident was reported on Spring Street in Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:30 a.m. — Police responded to a medical emergency at the Student Recreation Center.
1:20 p.m. — One subject was taken into protective custody at the Fine Arts Center parking garage following a possible threat of self-harm.
10:42 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of MIP at the Terrell Library.
11:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on College Avenue and Spokane Street.
Friday
1:03 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Idaho Street.
2:37 a.m. — A subject was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Chinook Drive.
6:44 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported at Rogers Hall.