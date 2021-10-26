MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:21 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle accident was reported on the 400 block of East 8th Street. The bicyclist left with no obvious injuries.
9:02 a.m. — An e-bike was reported stolen from the Wallace Complex.
11:09 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Asbury streets.
11:10 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Baker streets.
12:56 p.m. — A man reported someone pulled a gun on him and drove away on the 1200 block of East Sixth Street.
Saturday
12:03 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of Ilene Drive.
2:33 a.m. — Police arrested a person for suspicion of drug possession on the University of Idaho golf course.
9:35 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at The Hope Center.
12:37 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
4:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported at Staples.
7:49 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
10:43 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Almon Street.
Sunday
3:35 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1400 block of West A Street.
9:26 a.m. — Bloom Cafe reported someone unplugged the restaurant’s power and it lost all the food in its fridge.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:57 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Main Street in Viola.
Saturday
8:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to a theft report at Harvest Foods in Potlatch.
10:14 a.m. — A 39-year-old Princeton man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery on Forest Lane in Princeton.
1:13 p.m. — A collision was reported on Southwick Road in Kendrick.
8:19 p.m. — A missing person was reported on Highway 3 in Bovill.
Sunday
6:06 p.m. — A battery was reported on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
3:36 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
5:59 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a missing person on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive. The person was later located.
8:09 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1700 block of Southeast Johnson Avenue.
10:41 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 400 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
10:42 p.m. — Police conducted a welfare check for the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on North Grand Avenue and Northwest David Way.
Saturday
12:50 a.m. — Officers responded for a welfare check on Northeast Lake Street and Northeast Stadium Way.
4:09 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
10:19 a.m. — Police arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
12:29 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
12:30 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 200 block of East Main Street.
3:33 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
Sunday
1:24 a.m. — Police arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged second-degree trespassing on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:09 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
1:18 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted for the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.
1:58 p.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged felony order violation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft on the 300 block of Northwest Cleveland Street.
Monday
12:38 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on an out-of-county warrant near the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
4:24 p.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
Saturday
2:07 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
1:51 p.m. — Police removed one person from a Washington State University football game for disorderly conduct at Martin Stadium.
2:46 p.m. — Officers removed one person from a Washington State University football game for throwing objects in Martin Stadium.
3:01 p.m. — One person was removed from a Washington State University Football game for throwing objects in Martin Stadium.
4:32 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Wilson Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:20 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Northeast Colorado Street in Pullman.
Saturday
11:33 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on North Morton Street and East First Street in Colfax.
4:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on State Route 27 in Oakesdale.
5:18 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on State Route 23 in St. John.
7:52 p.m. — Rape was reported at the Lacrosse High School in Lacrosse.
Sunday
8:14 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Green Hollow Road in Colfax.