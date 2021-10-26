MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

8:21 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle accident was reported on the 400 block of East 8th Street. The bicyclist left with no obvious injuries.

9:02 a.m. — An e-bike was reported stolen from the Wallace Complex.

11:09 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Asbury streets.

11:10 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Baker streets.

12:56 p.m. — A man reported someone pulled a gun on him and drove away on the 1200 block of East Sixth Street.

Saturday

12:03 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of Ilene Drive.

2:33 a.m. — Police arrested a person for suspicion of drug possession on the University of Idaho golf course.

9:35 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at The Hope Center.

12:37 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

4:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported at Staples.

7:49 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

10:43 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Almon Street.

Sunday

3:35 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1400 block of West A Street.

9:26 a.m. — Bloom Cafe reported someone unplugged the restaurant’s power and it lost all the food in its fridge.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:57 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Main Street in Viola.

Saturday

8:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to a theft report at Harvest Foods in Potlatch.

10:14 a.m. — A 39-year-old Princeton man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery on Forest Lane in Princeton.

1:13 p.m. — A collision was reported on Southwick Road in Kendrick.

8:19 p.m. — A missing person was reported on Highway 3 in Bovill.

Sunday

6:06 p.m. — A battery was reported on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

3:36 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

5:59 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a missing person on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive. The person was later located.

8:09 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1700 block of Southeast Johnson Avenue.

10:41 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 400 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

10:42 p.m. — Police conducted a welfare check for the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

11:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on North Grand Avenue and Northwest David Way.

Saturday

12:50 a.m. — Officers responded for a welfare check on Northeast Lake Street and Northeast Stadium Way.

4:09 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

10:19 a.m. — Police arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

12:29 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

12:30 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 200 block of East Main Street.

3:33 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

Sunday

1:24 a.m. — Police arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged second-degree trespassing on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

1:09 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

1:18 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted for the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.

1:58 p.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged felony order violation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft on the 300 block of Northwest Cleveland Street.

Monday

12:38 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on an out-of-county warrant near the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

4:24 p.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.

Saturday

2:07 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

1:51 p.m. — Police removed one person from a Washington State University football game for disorderly conduct at Martin Stadium.

2:46 p.m. — Officers removed one person from a Washington State University football game for throwing objects in Martin Stadium.

3:01 p.m. — One person was removed from a Washington State University Football game for throwing objects in Martin Stadium.

4:32 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Wilson Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:20 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Northeast Colorado Street in Pullman.

Saturday

11:33 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on North Morton Street and East First Street in Colfax.

4:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on State Route 27 in Oakesdale.

5:18 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on State Route 23 in St. John.

7:52 p.m. — Rape was reported at the Lacrosse High School in Lacrosse.

Sunday

8:14 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Green Hollow Road in Colfax.

