PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:31 a.m. — Road rage was reported at The Man Shop on East Main Street.

9:12 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Karl Brubaker DDS on Bishop Boulevard.

9:47 a.m. — Police were advised of a moose sighting in the area of Mies Street.

2:43 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:56 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Terre View Drive.

8:33 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief after allegedly knocking over a motorcycle and kicking a mailbox on South Grand Avenue and Rocky Way Drive.

9:39 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Latah Street.

Saturday

12:13 p.m. — A dog appeared to have been stolen from a residence on Cleveland Street.

11:38 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Creston Lane.

Sunday

7:05 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Sandalwood Drive.

12:01 p.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from a resident on Water Street.

6:35 p.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested at Walmart for suspicion of third-degree theft.

8:29 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of first-degree theft and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence after allegedly stealing her boyfriend’s phone on Golden Hills Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to a rollover accident with injuries on Steptoe State Park Road.

7:11 p.m. — Illegal burning was reported on Truak Street in Tekoa.

7:56 p.m. — A vicious animal was reported on Valleyview Avenue in Colfax.

9:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.

Saturday

4:36 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer noninjury collision was reported on Sunset Road in Thornton.

9:37 p.m. — A man was arrested for littering on Whelan and Kitzmiller roads in Pullman.

Sunday

5:01 p.m. — A woman was issued a trespassing order for trying to force her way into a home on Cromwell Street in Colfax.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

2:52 p.m. — An Idaho State Liquor Store employee reportedly dropped a money bag totaling about $1,169 outside the store on Troy Road and an unknown person stole it. Police are investigating.

Saturday

7:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.

10:19 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on South Jackson Street.

10:33 a.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of Lewis Street.

12:22 p.m. — A drink was reportedly thrown at a vehicle outside Staples.

3:20 p.m. — A box of personal letters was reportedly stolen from a storage unit on the 600 block of West Third Street.

5:17 p.m. — A man reportedly got upset and elbowed or punched another person’s vehicle on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road. Police have a suspect.

6:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on West C and Cherry streets.

6:39 p.m. — An elderly woman on the 800 block of North Garfield Street reportedly had a head injury and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.

Sunday

1:18 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery at Mingles Bar and Grill after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with staff.

11:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.

Monday

1:59 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

4:25 a.m. — The unattended death of a 94-year-old woman was reported on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.

6:22 a.m. — A 34-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of failure to obey a red signal after colliding with another vehicle on South Jackson and West Sixth streets. No one was taken to the hospital.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:28 a.m. — A dispute was reported on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue in Deary.

3:10 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1000 block of Nora Creek Road near Troy.

11:57 p.m. — A 64-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 95 and Potter Road near Viola.

Saturday

2:47 a.m. — A 63-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Highway 95 near Potlatch.

Sunday

11:34 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited for suspicion of reckless driving on State Highway 8 near Troy.

7:03 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Sunset Mart in Troy.

Tags

Recommended for you