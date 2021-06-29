PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:31 a.m. — Road rage was reported at The Man Shop on East Main Street.
9:12 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Karl Brubaker DDS on Bishop Boulevard.
9:47 a.m. — Police were advised of a moose sighting in the area of Mies Street.
2:43 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:56 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Terre View Drive.
8:33 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief after allegedly knocking over a motorcycle and kicking a mailbox on South Grand Avenue and Rocky Way Drive.
9:39 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Latah Street.
Saturday
12:13 p.m. — A dog appeared to have been stolen from a residence on Cleveland Street.
11:38 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Creston Lane.
Sunday
7:05 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Sandalwood Drive.
12:01 p.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from a resident on Water Street.
6:35 p.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested at Walmart for suspicion of third-degree theft.
8:29 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of first-degree theft and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence after allegedly stealing her boyfriend’s phone on Golden Hills Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to a rollover accident with injuries on Steptoe State Park Road.
7:11 p.m. — Illegal burning was reported on Truak Street in Tekoa.
7:56 p.m. — A vicious animal was reported on Valleyview Avenue in Colfax.
9:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
Saturday
4:36 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer noninjury collision was reported on Sunset Road in Thornton.
9:37 p.m. — A man was arrested for littering on Whelan and Kitzmiller roads in Pullman.
Sunday
5:01 p.m. — A woman was issued a trespassing order for trying to force her way into a home on Cromwell Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:52 p.m. — An Idaho State Liquor Store employee reportedly dropped a money bag totaling about $1,169 outside the store on Troy Road and an unknown person stole it. Police are investigating.
Saturday
7:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.
10:19 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on South Jackson Street.
10:33 a.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
12:22 p.m. — A drink was reportedly thrown at a vehicle outside Staples.
3:20 p.m. — A box of personal letters was reportedly stolen from a storage unit on the 600 block of West Third Street.
5:17 p.m. — A man reportedly got upset and elbowed or punched another person’s vehicle on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road. Police have a suspect.
6:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on West C and Cherry streets.
6:39 p.m. — An elderly woman on the 800 block of North Garfield Street reportedly had a head injury and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
Sunday
1:18 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery at Mingles Bar and Grill after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with staff.
11:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
Monday
1:59 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
4:25 a.m. — The unattended death of a 94-year-old woman was reported on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
6:22 a.m. — A 34-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of failure to obey a red signal after colliding with another vehicle on South Jackson and West Sixth streets. No one was taken to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:28 a.m. — A dispute was reported on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue in Deary.
3:10 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1000 block of Nora Creek Road near Troy.
11:57 p.m. — A 64-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 95 and Potter Road near Viola.
Saturday
2:47 a.m. — A 63-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Highway 95 near Potlatch.
Sunday
11:34 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited for suspicion of reckless driving on State Highway 8 near Troy.
7:03 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Sunset Mart in Troy.