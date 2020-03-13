PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:05 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:30 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on D Street and determined the subject was fine.
12:52 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on True Street.
6:03 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was cited and released for fourth-degree assault on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:08 p.m. — One woman was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from South Grand Avenue following a threat of self-harm.
Wednesday
4:45 p.m. — Firefighters responded to an oven fire on Maiden Lane. There was no damage to the house.
Thursday
2:41 a.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of self-harm on Lost Trail Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:56 p.m. — A man was cited and released for an ignition interlock violation on Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
5:08 p.m. — A man was cited and released for driving with a suspended license in Tekoa.
Wednesday
5:22 a.m. — An assault was reported at Tekoa Care Center.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
5:21 — A 51-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment at Wegner Hall.
Wednesday
9:01 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Cougar Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:30 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on East Seventh and South Main streets.
2:46 p.m. — Items, including cash, were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
4:43 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
7:56 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Wednesday
2:31 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of North Home Street.
8:25 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on four warrants on the 1600 block of Shetland Court. Drugs were also found on the man while he was being booked at the Latah County Jail in Moscow.
9:02 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at the Rosauers parking lot.
11:40 a.m. — A physical dispute was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
3:49 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 400 block of South Main Street.
4:07 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on South Jackson Street.
6:22 p.m. — A possible theft of $41 in groceries was reported at WinCo.
6:39 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities on Paradise Creek Street.
8:25 p.m. — A woman reportedly had a physical fight with her father on the 600 block of South Blaine Street. The woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center and no one has been charged.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:49 p.m. — A front door of a residence was reportedly damaged on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive near Moscow.
Wednesday
1:51 p.m. — Kendrick volunteer firefighters, sheriff deputies and nearby farmers responded to a field fire on the 1600 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick. No one was injured and no structures were damaged.
7:09 p.m. — A brush fire was reported at Latah Sanitation Inc. on State Highway 8 near Moscow. Moscow rural volunteer firefighters responded.
7:11 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-moose collision was reported at milepost 342.7 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow. No injuries were reported.
8:35 p.m. — A 49-year-old Moscow woman was cited for suspicion of assault and battery on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.