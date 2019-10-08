PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:22 a.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault for allegedly punching a man at the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
12:35 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Southwest Cityview Street.
3:25 p.m. — A hypodermic needle was found on a bus on Davis Way and Olsen Street.
4:57 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.
Saturday
1:53 a.m. — Ambulance took an intoxicated subject to Pullman Regional Hospital from Adams Mall.
2:48 a.m. — A patient was taken to PRH from the Holiday Inn for a possible overdose.
8:51 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a stolen purse on the 200 block of East Main Street.
10:02 a.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run collision report on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.
10:26 a.m. — EMS responded to an unconscious woman on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
1:19 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
7:59 p.m. — A domestic dispute report on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive was reported to be unfounded.
10:27 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of Northwest State Street.
Sunday
1:21 a.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault after allegedly assaulting staff at Stubblefields and later a police officer.
Sunday
3:30 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Bishop Boulevard and Harvest Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:40 a.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.
11:15 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check in Albion.
Saturday
9:58 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Hume and Imler roads.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:42 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Olympia Avenue.
2:26 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Todd Hall.
11:04 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for suspicion of MIP exhibiting.
Saturday
1:18 a.m. — Police placed a subject into protective custody following a welfare check at Orton Hall.
Sunday
9:53 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a disorderly subject at the recreation center on North Fairway Road.
2:55 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported at Steptoe Village.
3:28 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported at the Smith Center for Undergrad Education.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:09 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of North Polk Extension.
7:45 a.m. — A 57-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on North Cleveland and East F streets.
2:23 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1300 block of West A Street.
2:45 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of West A Street.
3:27 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the University of Idaho campus.
4:50 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West A and North Almon streets.
7:30 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Walmart.
9:50 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery after allegedly hitting his girlfriend and resisting/obstructing officers at Champions Grill and Bar on South Main Street.
Saturday
1:17 a.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of battery after allegedly hitting her 13-year-old son on the 800 block of West C Street.
4:56 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
12:47 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a possible seizure at MOD Pizza on West Pullman Road.
1:49 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were cited for suspicion of domestic battery after allegedly hitting each other on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.
2 p.m. — A man reportedly kicked a James Urquidez campaign sign to the ground and walked away from the scene near Jiffy Lube on Troy Road. The sign was not damaged, and police were unable to locate the man.
2:16 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of urinating in public near the Kibbie Dome.
2:43 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol at the Kibbie Dome.
6:51 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and resisting/obstructing officers on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Sunday
12:02 a.m. — A 46-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center after he was found unconscious on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
12:33 a.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana and resisting/obstructing officers on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
12:48 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was cited for suspicion of domestic battery and destruction of a telephonic device after allegedly battering his ex-wife and breaking her phone on the 200 block of North Home Street.
1:14 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
3:06 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
8:41 a.m. — A woman at Motel 6 reported a man stole $313 from her bank account after she reportedly allowed him to use her debit card.
8:43 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 100 block of North Blaine Street.
4:37 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at the Moscow School District Community Playfields on Joseph Street.
7:03 p.m. — An 8-year-old boy on the 700 block of Sherwood Street reportedly sustained dog bite wounds to his arm and shoulder. The boy was taken to Gritman Medical Center and the dog was quarantined at Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow.
8:56 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road.
10:59 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the Wallace Residence Center on West Sixth Street.
11:58 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:46 a.m. — A shed was reportedly broken into on the 1800 block of Old Highway 95 near Genesee.
10:30 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Second Avenue and Main Street in Deary.
3:40 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street in Troy but the fire did not damage the residence.
Saturday
1 a.m. — A 40-year-old Lewiston man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at mile marker 357 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
2:33 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Mill Road near Potlatch.
8:55 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
10:25 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Main Street in Kendrick.
11:43 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 47 on State Highway 3 near Bovill.
3:01 p.m. — A field fire was reported on the 1000 block of Claypit Road near Troy. Troy volunteer firefighters responded.
7:06 p.m. — Gunshots were reported on the 1200 block of White Pine Flats Road near Troy. Deputies could not locate the source of the sounds.
Sunday
3:46 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on McCall Street in Juliaetta.
10:40 a.m. — A woman on the 1300 block of Four Mile Road near Viola reported at least $25,000 was stolen from her checking account.
3:44 p.m. — A brush fire was reported on State Highway 3 and Drury Road near Deary. Deary volunteer firefighters responded.
5:05 p.m. — A couple of vehicles reportedly damaged a planted field on the 3300 block of Cameron Road near Moscow.
6:02 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy.