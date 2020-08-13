PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
3:17 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
7 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
7:19 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
8:44 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of a lost elderly man on the 800 block of Southwest Crestview Street. The man’s caregiver was contacted.
10:59 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.
11:18 p.m. — Police received a report of a woman screaming on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
11:21 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of an intoxicated man yelling obscenities on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to a controlled substance problem in Garfield.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
6:39 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1200 block of South Mountain View Road.
10:37 a.m. — A cougar was reported on the 1400 block of North Mountain View Road but officers were unable to locate the animal.
5:32 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of Warbonnet Drive.
8:09 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:51 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Highways 8 and 9 near Deary.
1:28 p.m. — A neighborhood watch sign was reportedly spray-painted on the 1000 block of Joyce Road near Moscow.
1:52 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Texas Ridge Road near Deary.
7:32 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of Main Street in Deary.
8:08 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
8:17 p.m. — Malicious injury to property involving hay was reported on State Highway 3 near Bovill.
11:56 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 1300 block of State Highway 6 near Potlatch.