LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

June 10

Brice Lee Boesel, 42, and Kristy May Hennigar, 37, both of Brewster, Wash.

Elisha Camillo Calanchini, 45, and Christine Marie Anderson, 58, both of Potlatch.

Monday

Robert Allan James, 38, and Hailey Elise Rupp, 32, both of Pullman.

Garrett Benjamin Stauffer, 28, and Hailey Lynn Jelinek Lewis, 28, both of Moscow.

Caleb Parker Owens, 24, of Pullman, and Isabeau Madream Kennedy, 21, of Moscow.

Wednesday

Kendrick Blake Jared, 29, and McKenzie Nicole Malm, 23, both of Deary.

Lex Thomas Hawthorne, 20, and Belphoebe Anne Merkle, 20, both of Moscow.

Ethan Bradley Snell, 20, and Lyssa Deborah Bivers, 19, both of Moscow.

Josiah Kenneth Rosendahl, 29, and Kelsey Elisabeth Williams, 30, both of Moscow.

Divorces

Monday

Christine Eugenia Parent and Guy Gaston Veillet.

Thursday

Tara Lingo and Jacob Sthyl.

Brandon Eugene Leonardo and Esther Michelle Leonardo.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Michael James Finch, 31, and Marguerite Elizabeth Gilbertson, 29, both of Kennewick.

Tuesday

Jared Daniel Druffel, 34, of Pullman, and Kelsey Elizabeth Weeks, 26, of Spangle.

Wednesday

Francis O’Hara Dunne, 25, and Cassidy Elizabeth Hager, 25, both of Pullman.

Thursday

Sana Bashir Munshi, 31, of Iselin, NJ, and Asad Iqbal Mohammad, 32, of Pullman.

Dominic Eugene Petrovick, 48, Rebecca Lynn Cerwin, 47, both of Rosalia.

Friday

Xon Charles Elkins, 50, and Melissa Jo Anne O’Neil, 52, both of Pullman.

Divorces

June 9

Whitney Alison Aguilar and Francisco Benjamin Aguilar-Contreras.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

10:23 a.m. — An attempted theft occurred at Moscow Building Supply.

2:57 p.m. — One male was arrested for suspicion of a theft at Walmart.

5:12 p.m. — A woman reportedly made threats at John’s Alley.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

11:44 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Davis Way and Old Wawawai Road.

1:03 p.m. — Check forgery was reported on the 800 block of Southwest Mies Street.

5:44 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart.

6:09 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a neighbor throwing trash into another yard on the 1200 block of Northwest Ritchie Street.

6:25 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

10:58 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Valley Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:15 p.m. — A subject was reported yelling and swearing in Hooper.

