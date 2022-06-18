LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
June 10
Brice Lee Boesel, 42, and Kristy May Hennigar, 37, both of Brewster, Wash.
Elisha Camillo Calanchini, 45, and Christine Marie Anderson, 58, both of Potlatch.
Monday
Robert Allan James, 38, and Hailey Elise Rupp, 32, both of Pullman.
Garrett Benjamin Stauffer, 28, and Hailey Lynn Jelinek Lewis, 28, both of Moscow.
Caleb Parker Owens, 24, of Pullman, and Isabeau Madream Kennedy, 21, of Moscow.
Wednesday
Kendrick Blake Jared, 29, and McKenzie Nicole Malm, 23, both of Deary.
Lex Thomas Hawthorne, 20, and Belphoebe Anne Merkle, 20, both of Moscow.
Ethan Bradley Snell, 20, and Lyssa Deborah Bivers, 19, both of Moscow.
Josiah Kenneth Rosendahl, 29, and Kelsey Elisabeth Williams, 30, both of Moscow.
Divorces
Monday
Christine Eugenia Parent and Guy Gaston Veillet.
Thursday
Tara Lingo and Jacob Sthyl.
Brandon Eugene Leonardo and Esther Michelle Leonardo.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Michael James Finch, 31, and Marguerite Elizabeth Gilbertson, 29, both of Kennewick.
Tuesday
Jared Daniel Druffel, 34, of Pullman, and Kelsey Elizabeth Weeks, 26, of Spangle.
Wednesday
Francis O’Hara Dunne, 25, and Cassidy Elizabeth Hager, 25, both of Pullman.
Thursday
Sana Bashir Munshi, 31, of Iselin, NJ, and Asad Iqbal Mohammad, 32, of Pullman.
Dominic Eugene Petrovick, 48, Rebecca Lynn Cerwin, 47, both of Rosalia.
Friday
Xon Charles Elkins, 50, and Melissa Jo Anne O’Neil, 52, both of Pullman.
Divorces
June 9
Whitney Alison Aguilar and Francisco Benjamin Aguilar-Contreras.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
10:23 a.m. — An attempted theft occurred at Moscow Building Supply.
2:57 p.m. — One male was arrested for suspicion of a theft at Walmart.
5:12 p.m. — A woman reportedly made threats at John’s Alley.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:44 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Davis Way and Old Wawawai Road.
1:03 p.m. — Check forgery was reported on the 800 block of Southwest Mies Street.
5:44 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart.
6:09 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a neighbor throwing trash into another yard on the 1200 block of Northwest Ritchie Street.
6:25 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:58 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:15 p.m. — A subject was reported yelling and swearing in Hooper.