PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:26 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and harassment.
9:36 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
12:40 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Ventura Drive.
12:46 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Monday
1:10 p.m. — Officers responded to a possible theft on the 1500 block of Terrell Mall.
4:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:11 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on state route 272 in Palouse.
6:13 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on School Road in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:33 p.m. — A window was reported broken on the 900 block of Deakin Avenue.
2:26 p.m. — A dress and money were reported stolen from the Theophilus Tower.
3:12 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at Identity on Main Street.
8:25 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:01 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Beplate Lane in Potlatch.
11:36 a.m. — Vehicle parts were reported stolen from Sixth Street in Potlatch.
7:50 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Front Street in Troy.
