MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:34 a.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of Baker Street and a financial transaction card from the wallet was reportedly used at Taj Grocery. Police have two suspects.
9:01 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1200 block of Nez Perce Drive.
9:25 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of unlawful entry and providing false information to officers on the 700 block of North Main Street.
11:59 a.m. — A man was cited for suspicion of two traffic violations on South Washington and East Sixth streets.
12:11 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
1:30 p.m. — A gold necklace and necktie were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
3 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man returned home on the 1000 block of South Main Street and reportedly got into a physical fight with his roommate and damaged the residence.
6:32 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 900 block of South Logan Street.
6:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
7:05 p.m. — A female reported someone threatened to shoot her on the 500 block of South Main Street.
8:19 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated woman reportedly got physically violent with her boyfriend on the 700 block of North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Highway 3 near Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
1:28 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Turner Drive.
2:06 p.m. — The fire department responded to an electrical hazard on Arbor Street.
2:35 p.m. — A belligerent subject was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
3:44 p.m. — A window was reported broken overnight on A Street.
4:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Main and Spring streets.
6:20 p.m. — Police responded to a report of 10 or more people not wearing masks on Colorado and Maple streets.
9:09 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on South Street.
9:17 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on True Street.
10:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on Providence Court.
10:29 p.m. — Police warned a subject after a noise complaint on Panorama Drive.
11:05 p.m. — Police warned a subject after a noise complaint on Monroe Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:02 a.m. — A vehicle was found in a ditch on Shawnee Road in Pullman.
11:05 a.m. — A boat was reported stolen in Lacrosse.