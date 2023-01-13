PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:05 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1700 block of Wheatland Drive.
1:33 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Campus View Drive.
11:21 p.m. — Officers responded to a citizen dispute on Grand Avenue. One patient was transported to the hospital for injuries.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:23 a.m. — Deputies arrested a juvenile during a domestic dispute on Fifth Street in Lacrosse.
10:07 a.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested after a report of a suspicious person on state route 27 in Tekoa.
4:14 p.m. — Theft was reported on Margin Street in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
11:15 a.m. — A moose was seen in the area of E street.
4:09 p.m. — A noninjury car crash was reported on Third and Washington streets.
4:12 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
8:35 p.m. — Police arrested a 32-year-old male for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers while they responded to a domestic dispute call at a residence on the 600 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:26 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Robinson Park.
