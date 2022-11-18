PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:41 a.m. — Officers and the Whitman County Coroner responded to an unattended death on the 1200 block of Center Street.
Wednesday
Wednesday
7:41 a.m. — Officers and the Whitman County Coroner responded to an unattended death on the 1200 block of Center Street.
8:48 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 700 block of Clifford Street.
12:11 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Oak Street.
12:23 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Palouse View Court.
5:04 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
5:37 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
8:22 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.
10:07 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 900 block of Maple Street.
11:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
A noise complaint was made on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1000 block of B Street overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:51 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Depot Street in Colton.
9:45 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Brown Road in Pullman.
10:15 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of a misdemeanor warrant on Third Street in Oakesdale.
MOSCOW
Wednesday
1:18 p.m. — Graffiti was reported in a Moscow High School bathroom.
7:39 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported at Second and Washington streets.
8:14 p.m. — A caller was reportedly harassing Buffalo Wild Wings employees.
10:p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:04 p.m. — A collision with injuries was reported near Little East Fork Emerald Creek.
