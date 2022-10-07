MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:19 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Troy Road and Veatch Street.
4:46 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Kenneth and Hayes streets.
Thursday
1:43 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of East A Street.
3:04 a.m. — A man was reportedly yelling in Friendship Square.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:10 a.m. — A theft was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
9:12 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
9:13 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Washington Street.
6:56 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive.
11:16 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Stadium Way overnight.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:47 a.m. — Suspicious calls were reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
7:45 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
8:02 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on the 600 block of Stadium Way.
5:07 p.m. — Automobile theft was reported on the 100 block of Stadium Way.
5:21 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.
6:06 p.m. — Automobile theft was reported on the 1600 block of Stadium Way.
8:36 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a crash on the 700 block of Crestview Street.
8:53 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 700 block of California Street.
9:32 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on Main Street.
A noise complaint was made on the 2000 block of Merman Drive overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:29 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Ingram Road in St John.
