MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
1:18 a.m. — A woman was trespassed on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
9:14 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was cited for suspicion of speeding and driving without privileges on the 500 block of West Palouse River Drive.
9:19 a.m. — A license plate was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 800 block of Hathaway Street.
11:39 a.m. — A person on the 600 block of West A Street was reportedly scammed of $2,850.
1:38 p.m. — Four snow tires were reportedly stolen from the 200 block of Farm Road.
1:44 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
1:55 p.m. — A person on the 500 block of South Polk Street was possibly scammed of money.
3:13 p.m. — Hunting gear was reportedly stolen from a storage unit on West Third Street.
3:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West A and North Lieuallen streets.
4:26 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges near the University of Idaho Golf Course.
5:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at WinCo.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:32 a.m. — A caller advised that an employer took a projector from Pullman Building Supply.
12:20 p.m. — EMS and police responded to a disabled vehicle on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Cove Way.
4:10 p.m. — Police heard a third-party report of a rape in Pullman.
4:23 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Davis Way.
7:47 p.m. — Harassment and threats were reported at Dissmore’s.
10:45 p.m. — EMS responded to a fall on Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:03 a.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested on Tucannon Court and Clearwater Drive in Pullman for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
11:14 a.m. — EMS and Life Flight responded to a farm accident on State Route 27 in Oakesdale and one person was transported to the hospital.