PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:32 a.m. — A resident on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue ordered something online but received an empty box.
11:08 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 300 block of Northwest Harrison Street.
1:06 p.m. — A three-vehicle accident was reported on Grand Avenue and Blaine Street.
2:52 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Southwest Crithfield Court.
3:33 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen on the 600 block of Southeast Riverview Street.
4:33 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
5:07 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a boat on the 1600 block of Southwest Panorama Drive.
5:55 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.
6:02 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
6:07 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:51 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a possible wanted person on Wawawai Road but could not locate the subject.
2:13 p.m. — A man was arrested on U.S. Highway 195 for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
7:38 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Wawawai Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
4:53 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
8:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Henley Street.
9 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Troy Road and South Jefferson Street. A 79-year-old man was cited for suspicion of failure to obey a traffic signal after allegedly not stopping at a red light.
9:10 a.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia in the Palouse Mall parking lot.
9:18 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
11:14 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on South Line Street.
1:11 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Palouse River Drive.
5:19 p.m. — An individual on the 400 block of Spotswood Street was reportedly scammed of $545 in Google Play cards.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:03 a.m. — A 34-year-old Moscow woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on East Morton and North Washington streets in Moscow.
10:24 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Latah County Courthouse.
6:42 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of Pine Crest Road near Moscow.
9:16 p.m. — A vehicle versus deer collision was reported on the 6100 block of U.S. Highway 95 outside Potlatch. A 41-year-old female passenger was taken to Gritman Medical Center for injuries from the air bag deploying.
10:25 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on West Chestnut and South Beech streets in Genesee.