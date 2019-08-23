MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:50 a.m. — Charcoal was reportedly used to draw pictures on the concrete patio area at Mountain View Park.
5:16 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Elm Street and University Avenue.
5:49 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 700 block of Elm Street.
6:29 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on North Mountain View Road.
6:55 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
9:20 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of West C Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:43 a.m. — A 45-year-old Moscow man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street in Moscow.
5:29 p.m. — A 68-year-old woman reported she lost consciousness and drifted off the road near mile marker 352 on U.S. Highway 95 outside Moscow. She was taken to Gritman Medical Center for possible injuries.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:18 a.m. — A subject was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 400 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
10:12 a.m. — A 22-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 400 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:48 p.m. — A backpack was reported stolen on the 800 block of Northeast B Street.
2:51 p.m. — A damaged vehicle was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Gray Lane.
4:50 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Tingley Court.
7:36 p.m. — Broken windows were reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
9:36 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 700 block of Northeast Terre View Drive and determined the subject was in good health.
11:04 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Thursday
1:20 a.m. — A 19-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion minor exhibiting the effects of alcohol on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:16 a.m. — A man was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on Campus and Opal streets in Pullman.
1:29 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Mill Street in Colfax.
3:05 p.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Pullman Airport Road.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
5:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.
Thursday
1:13 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call in Gannon Hall.