PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:05 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
10:50 a.m. — A 55-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:51 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
12:42 p.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
1:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported near the intersection of West Main Street and North Grand Avenue.
2:14 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of West Main Street and North Grand Avenue.
2:27 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered by police on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
3:21 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.
3:42 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
5:58 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly damaged on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.
6:14 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Southwest Waha Street.
Thursday
12:20 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.
3:39 a.m. — An officer responded to a possible burglary on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:06 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.
12:58 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 300 block of Northeast Library Mall.
3:10 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 2300 block of East Grimes Way.
6:19 p.m. — One person was contacted and warned for possession of cannabis on the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a noninjury traffic collision near the intersection of Stueckle and Clear Creek roads between Colfax and Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:37 a.m. — A woman on the 900 block of Bitterroot Street reported someone obtained a credit card on her account using her maiden name and maxed the card out at $2,000.
3:13 p.m. — A 38-year-old man and 25-year-old woman reportedly stole items from Walmart. Police are investigating.
7:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Styner Avenue and South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:50 a.m. — A 33-year-old Troy man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace at the Gritman Medical Center Troy Clinic on the 400 block of South Main Street in Troy.
1:54 p.m. — Money was reportedly stolen from the fee box at Little Boulder Creek Campground near Deary.