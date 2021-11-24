MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
10:27 a.m. — A theft was reported at Sunset Mart on Main Street.
10:51 a.m. — A theft was reported at Best Western Plus University Inn.
11:24 a.m. — Police arrested a 40-year-old man for suspicion of grand theft after he allegedly stole more than $1,000 of items from Target.
2:55 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a reported overdose on South Main Street.
4:47 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported at Gritman.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:33 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at Phillips Farm in Moscow.
7:20 p.m. — A collision was reported on Highway 3 in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:45 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly violating an anti-harassment order on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.
9:34 a.m. — An officer responded to a cut lock at a storage unit on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:35 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1700 block of Northwest Wayne Street.
11:14 a.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
7:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
WSU POLICE
Monday
2:12 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
11:37 p.m. — Police arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:36 a.m. — An assault was reported on East Henkle Street in Tekoa.
9:49 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for alleged first-degree trespassing on South Palouse River Road.
10:52 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Broadway Street in Colton.
2:34 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on State Route 23 and Green Hollow Road in Colfax.
9:56 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended license.