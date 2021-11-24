MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

10:27 a.m. — A theft was reported at Sunset Mart on Main Street.

10:51 a.m. — A theft was reported at Best Western Plus University Inn.

11:24 a.m. — Police arrested a 40-year-old man for suspicion of grand theft after he allegedly stole more than $1,000 of items from Target.

2:55 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a reported overdose on South Main Street.

4:47 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported at Gritman.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

8:33 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at Phillips Farm in Moscow.

7:20 p.m. — A collision was reported on Highway 3 in Kendrick.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

8:45 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly violating an anti-harassment order on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.

9:34 a.m. — An officer responded to a cut lock at a storage unit on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

10:35 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1700 block of Northwest Wayne Street.

11:14 a.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.

7:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

WSU POLICE

Monday

2:12 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.

11:37 p.m. — Police arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

9:36 a.m. — An assault was reported on East Henkle Street in Tekoa.

9:49 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for alleged first-degree trespassing on South Palouse River Road.

10:52 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Broadway Street in Colton.

2:34 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on State Route 23 and Green Hollow Road in Colfax.

9:56 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended license.

