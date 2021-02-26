MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:03 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
6:39 a.m. — Unlawful entry was reported at the construction site of the new police station on the 100 block of Southview Avenue.
7:42 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
7:49 a.m. — A request for an arrest warrant was issued to the prosecutor’s office after a 51-year-old man allegedly intimidated a witness on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
9:21 a.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on East Eighth and South Washington streets.
9:52 a.m. — A moose was reported in a roadway on East Public Avenue and Peachtree Drive.
10:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of East E Street.
1:22 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
1:44 p.m. — Slashed tires were reported on two vehicles on the 700 block of West A Street.
1:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
4:58 p.m. — A moose was reported on the 100 block of South Howard Street.
5:01 p.m. — A 35-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 300 block of North Almon Street.
8:19 p.m. — A man reported unlawful use of his financial transaction card at Taj Grocery.
9:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
11:31 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:58 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on the 3200 block of State Highway 8 near Moscow.
2:11 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
5:22 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Potlatch High School.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:59 a.m. — Merchandise was reported stolen from Pullman Building Supply.
9:11 a.m. — A man reported a subject threatened to kill him on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:55 a.m. — Police warned a subject for parking in a handicap space with no permit on B Street.
12:04 p.m. — Police took an injured kitten to the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
1:16 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Safeway.
2:57 p.m. — A woman reported her landlord entered her residence unlawfully.
6:22 p.m. — Police responded for an intoxicated man on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
Six vehicle prowls were reported Wednesday. They reportedly occurred on Shirley Street, Church Street and Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:28 a.m. — A man complaining of chest pain on Northwood Drive in Pullman was taken to the hospital.
8:32 p.m. — EMS and the coroner responded to a report of breathing problems on Truax Street in Tekoa.