PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:21 a.m. — Police responded to a transit bus that struck a building on Guy Street. There were no injuries.
10:41 a.m. — Police responded to a person allegedly making threats with a fire extinguisher on Viento Drive.
2:10 p.m. — A woman was reportedly harassed on Merman Drive.
8:35 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on West Main Street.
8:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Route 270 and Terre View Drive.
Thursday
1:58 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Palouse Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:27 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a juvenile dancing in the roadway on Front Street in Albion and advised the person to dance off the roadway.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:26 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
7:55 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on South Lilly and West Third streets.
10:39 a.m. — A hunting spotting scope was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of Queen Road.
3:29 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1100 block of West A Street.
5:49 p.m. — A 51-year-old man who was trespassed from Rosauers on North Main Street reportedly stole two beers from the store. Police are investigating.
5:52 p.m. — Several items were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Palouse Court.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:07 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Old Highway 95 and Hove Road near Genesee.
11:16 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on Railroad Street in Kendrick.
1:31 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Robinson Lake Park near Moscow.
10:25 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.