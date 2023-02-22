PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:38 p.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old man under suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license on High Street.
1:01 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Gladstone Street.
9:15 p.m. — A 41-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were arrested for alleged second-degree organized retail theft and eluding on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
Police responded to two domestic disputes in Pullman Monday.
Three reports of fraud were made in Pullman Monday.
WSU POLICE
Monday
4:14 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:32 a.m. — Fraud was reported on E Street in Albion.
4:02 p.m. — Theft was reported on Washington State Route 270 in Pullman.
Saturday
7:56 p.m. — Deputies arrested a woman for an alleged DUI on Morton Street in Colfax.
Sunday
9:38 a.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Front Street in Albion.
Monday
5:15 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Saturday
11:09 a.m. — A male was reportedly on the roof of Slice Taphouse and screaming.
3:22 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated female causing a disturbance on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
9:21 p.m. — Police arrested a female for eluding officers during a traffic stop on Main Street and Pintail Lane.
10:45 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Main and Seventh streets.
Sunday
10:23 a.m. — A dispute between neighbors was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
8:05 p.m. — Beer bottles were reportedly thrown at a camper on Grant Street.
Monday
8:40 a.m. — A laundry room coin vault was broken into on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
5:38 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a complaint of violent behavior on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:20 a.m. — A DUI was reported on Washington and First streets in Moscow.
5 p.m. — A residence on Lisher Cutoff Road in Potlatch was destroyed by a fire. There were no injuries.
