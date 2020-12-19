LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Michael Maughan, 37, and Johanna Brown, 34, both of Troy
Divorces
Monday
Jon Slichter and Stefanie Woolsey
Sentencings
Wednesday
Justin Leigh, 29, of Moscow, was convicted of domestic assault and malicious injury to property. He was sentenced to two years probation, 14 fixed days in jail and ordered to pay $187.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Patrick Whitley, 61, of Lewiston, was convicted of DUI. He was sentenced to six months probation, his driver’s license was suspended 90 days and ordered to pay $202.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:11 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief on Merman Drive.
2:05 p.m. — A sex offense involving Snapchat was reported in Pullman.
5:09 p.m. — A vehicle window was broken on Kamiaken Street.
7:03 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Hill Street.
7:13 p.m. — A person was trespassed from a residence on Nye Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:46 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.
12 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Mill Street in Colfax.
11:46 a.m. — A 40-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on State Route 128 in Clarkston.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:30 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
12:42 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Gritman Medical Center.
3:28 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on South Main Street and Southview Avenue.
10:09 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:45 a.m. — A 16-year-old girl reportedly rolled a vehicle on Rock Creek Road near Potlatch. She was reportedly bleeding heavily from her nose but was not taken to the hospital.
10:05 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
3:32 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on State Highway 8 near Bovill.
5:02 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 8 near Moscow.