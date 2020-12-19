Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.