MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:34 a.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man reportedly shattered the front glass doors of the Bruce M. Pitman Center at the University of Idaho.
10:22 a.m. — Three moose were reported on Lewis and South Harrison streets.
1:32 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered on South Jackson Street.
2:25 p.m. — A bedroom window on the 100 block of Baker Street was reportedly possibly shot with a BB gun.
2:48 p.m. — Moose were reported in the area of Rosauers, but police were unable to locate them.
3:10 p.m. — A man reportedly stole two hats from Pro Image Sports.
4:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at WinCo.
10:11 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
11:17 p.m. — A large party was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:57 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Main Street.
Saturday
9:05 a.m. — A large planter was reportedly broken in front of St. Augustine’s Catholic Center on Deakin Avenue and “D” was scratched into one of the windows of the church.
12:18 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
12:28 p.m. — A moose was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
12:51 p.m. — A 49-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on South Main Street.
1:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Rosauers.
3:25 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges near Big Smoke on West Pullman Road.
3:34 p.m. — A “gaggle of turkeys” were reportedly on the loose and tried to attack the reporting party’s son “but did not succeed” on North Mountain View Road and East F Street. An officer responded and it appeared the flock had moved on.
4:03 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Hope Center.
10:27 p.m. — A woman reported her ex was kicking her car on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
11:46 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
Sunday
2:02 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
3:28 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in consumption of alcohol at the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities.
4:32 a.m. — A 26-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of battery on West A Street.
9:32 a.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 2800 block of South Main Street.
1:03 p.m. — A complaint of sledding at the University of Idaho Golf Course was reported.
1:17 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reported at WinCo. He was trespassed.
2:42 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Grant Street.
5:26 p.m. — A moose was reported in the roadway on South Blaine Street and Harold Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:11 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Harris Road near Deary.
12:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 near Bovill.
4:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 and Carmichael Road near Moscow.
Saturday
2:11 a.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 95 and Lewis Road near Moscow.
6:33 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 400 block of Spruce Street in Bovill.
11:27 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
11:46 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 8 and Line Street in Deary.
8:19 p.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 400 block of Alder Street in Bovill.
10:05 p.m. — Battery was reported at the Latah County Jail in Moscow.
Sunday
12:31 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Onaway and T roads near Princeton.
3:08 a.m. — Battery was reported on Highway 95 and Viola Road in Viola.
3:59 a.m. — Two people were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Lewiston after a vehicle reportedly slid off the road on the 1000 block of Highway 3 near Juliaetta.
1:38 p.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 1500 block of Randall Flat Road near Troy.
6:34 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on Highway 95 near Potlatch.
7:34 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:10 a.m. — Deputies arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance on State Route 193 in Clarkston.
11:56 a.m. — A woman on Alder Street in Tekoa reported being harassed.
1:10 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered on Broadway Street in Tekoa.
4:03 p.m. — A resident was cited after seven of their cows were found loose in a field in the area of Gimlin Road and State Route 195 in Pullman.
Saturday
11:10 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 194 in Pullman.
9:50 p.m. — A man was arrested on Fourth Street in Oakesdale on an outstanding warrant.
Sunday
1:42 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI, possession of alcohol under 21 and possession of marijuana under 21 on Cedar Street in Colfax.
3:21 p.m. — The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a man in Tekoa saying he wanted a cab to Madison Square Garden.
7:11 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Airport Road in Pullman.