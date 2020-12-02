PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:09 p.m. — Someone threw dog poop at a resident’s door on Brandi Way.
1:57 p.m. — A caller claimed their vehicle was hit by a bus on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:58 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Oak Street.
Tuesday
2:04 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:03 p.m. — Trespassing hunters were reported on Bidle Road in Pullman.
6:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Upper Union Flat Road in Colfax.
10:01 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on First Street in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
3:25 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was cited for suspicion of willful concealment and trespassed from Spence Hardware and Supply.
4:56 p.m. — An employee at Taj Grocery was reportedly drinking alcohol at the store.
7:02 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on three warrants and for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine on the 400 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:15 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.
11:17 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Big Bear Ridge Road near Kendrick.
3:33 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Jerome Creek Road near Harvard.
3:43 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 2000 block of North Polk Extension near Moscow.
9:07 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Main Street in Viola.