PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

12:09 p.m. — Someone threw dog poop at a resident’s door on Brandi Way.

1:57 p.m. — A caller claimed their vehicle was hit by a bus on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

11:58 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Oak Street.

Tuesday

2:04 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Merman Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

5:03 p.m. — Trespassing hunters were reported on Bidle Road in Pullman.

6:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Upper Union Flat Road in Colfax.

10:01 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on First Street in Endicott.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

3:25 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was cited for suspicion of willful concealment and trespassed from Spence Hardware and Supply.

4:56 p.m. — An employee at Taj Grocery was reportedly drinking alcohol at the store.

7:02 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on three warrants and for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine on the 400 block of Taylor Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

6:15 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.

11:17 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Big Bear Ridge Road near Kendrick.

3:33 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Jerome Creek Road near Harvard.

3:43 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 2000 block of North Polk Extension near Moscow.

9:07 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Main Street in Viola.

