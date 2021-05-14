PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

12:19 p.m. — Mail was reported stolen from Hill Street.

1:34 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Grand Avenue and Main Street. The pedestrian refused medical care.

4:35 p.m. — A female reported a male harassing her on Stadium Way.

10:40 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following abnormal behavior on Deane Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:43 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Palouse Cove Road in Palouse.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

1:29 a.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Lewis and South Jefferson streets.

3:49 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Friendship Square.

9:58 a.m. — A person reportedly refused to wear a face mask at the Breakfast Club.

3:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Almon and West A streets.

6:08 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI on West Pullman Road.

10:44 p.m. — Three men were warned for allegedly urinating outside the former Cadillac Jack’s building.

11:40 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 700 block of Elm Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

7:41 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue in Moscow.

