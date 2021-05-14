PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
12:19 p.m. — Mail was reported stolen from Hill Street.
1:34 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Grand Avenue and Main Street. The pedestrian refused medical care.
4:35 p.m. — A female reported a male harassing her on Stadium Way.
10:40 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following abnormal behavior on Deane Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:43 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Palouse Cove Road in Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:29 a.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Lewis and South Jefferson streets.
3:49 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Friendship Square.
9:58 a.m. — A person reportedly refused to wear a face mask at the Breakfast Club.
3:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Almon and West A streets.
6:08 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI on West Pullman Road.
10:44 p.m. — Three men were warned for allegedly urinating outside the former Cadillac Jack’s building.
11:40 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 700 block of Elm Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:41 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue in Moscow.