MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:05 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the Hope Center.
9:27 a.m. — A disorderly man was reported on Second and Main streets.
10:35 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
1:04 p.m. — Police contacted a subject reportedly yelling and making threats at Friendship Square.
6:26 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
Saturday
11:08 a.m. — Police responded to a truck pulling a trailer and almost causing several accidents on Pullman Road and Peterson Drive. Police were unable to locate the truck.
12:55 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1900 block of East F Street.
Sunday
9:39 a.m. — Fraudulent $20 and $50 bills were reported at Mingles Bar and Grill.
11:09 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 2300 block of White Avenue and found in Spokane.
12:07 p.m. — Three bicycles were reported stolen from the 1200 block of East F Street.
Police responded to three fireworks complaints Sunday.
Monday
9:34 p.m. — A resident on the 800 block of South Blaine Street reported an intoxicated male in their backyard.
Police responded to nine fireworks complaints Monday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:40 p.m. — A battery was reported on Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
2:04 p.m. — A battery was reported on Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
7:12 p.m. — A DUI was reported on East Fork Road in Bovill.
11:10 p.m. — A battery was reported on Persimmon Street in Genesee.
Saturday
3:30 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Main Street and Sixth Avenue.
6:45 p.m. — A burglary was reported on State Highway 8 in Deary.
Sunday
7:25 a.m. — A vehicle slid off Mill Road and State Highway 8 in Moscow.
9:56 p.m. — A theft was reported on Rothfork Road in Viola.
10:52 p.m. — A brush fire was reported on Randall Flat Road
Monday
3:53 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Randall Flat Road.
4:25 p.m. — Grand theft was reported on State Highway 8 in Deary.
Three fireworks complaints were reported Monday.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:40 a.m. — A woman was found allegedly using a fraudulent ID.
2:18 p.m. — Vehicle break-ins were reported near Indiana Street.
3:55 p.m. — A woman heard scratches at her front door and reported someone tried breaking into her apartment.
5:02 p.m. — Theft was reported at Harvest Drive.
5:55 p.m. — Theft was documented at Spring Street.
7:54 p.m. — Theft was reported at Harvest Drive.
10:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was made against neighbors on Church Street for a loud party.
A driver was issued a DUI overnight on Grand Avenue.
Saturday
6:18 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on Larry Street.
11:57 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Kamiaken Street.
Sunday
12:16 p.m. — A driver sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Kamiaken Street.
1:24 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Terre View Drive.
1:57 p.m. — A man was charged with trespassing on Sunset Drive. He was charged with criminal trespassing in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree.
3:46 p.m. — A woman was arrested and charged with assault in the fourth degree during a domestic dispute.
3:54 p.m. — A collision was reported on Bryant Street, apparently caused by a medical emergency.
5:51 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on Bishop Boulevard.
6:27 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Lori Court.
7:09 p.m. — A burglary alarm sounded at Albion Drive.
10:51 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on Davis Way.
11:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Grand Avenue; officers found legal fireworks.
Multiple fireworks complaints were made overnight.
An intoxicated person was found on Grand Avenue overnight.
Monday
6:14 a.m. — Theft was reported on Terre View Drive.
6:18 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Summer Street.
11:26 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on Maiden Lane.
Multiple fireworks complaints were made overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
6:57 p.m. — A burglary was reported in Kamiaken Apartments.
Sunday
12:28 p.m. — A fire alarm sounded in WSU Northside Residence.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
10:19 a.m. — Officers responded to an alleged controlled substance issue.
3:31 p.m. — A person was accused of stealing mail.
5:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Granite Road.
7:09 p.m. — A man was found deceased on McNeilly Road following an ATV accident.
Sunday
6:36 a.m. — A large tree branch blocked lanes of traffic on Wawawai-Pullman Road.
8:07 p.m. — An ATV accident occurred on Tekoa Mountain with injuries reported.
8:48 p.m. — A vehicle tipped over the edge of Oakesdale Road with no injuries reported.
9:53 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of someone threatening to stab another person in the stomach.
Monday
2:55 p.m. — An accident was reported on Steptoe Canyon Road; injuries were unknown.