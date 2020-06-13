LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Rhonda Case and Thomas Case
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:05 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for eluding police and a Whitman County arrest warrant.
8:28 a.m. — An intoxicated person was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
2:54 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Kamiaken Street.
5:08 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone urinating in public on Maiden Lane.
10:50 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:55 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested in Oakesdale on a felony warrant.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:02 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at McDonald’s on West Pullman Road.
10:57 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Archer Photography on West Third Street.
12:39 p.m. — Child abuse or neglect was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street. The situation was referred to child protective services.
1:20 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
1:53 p.m. — A child in a car seat was reportedly locked in a vehicle and a locksmith was called to free the child on the 400 block of Styner Avenue.
2:53 p.m. — A customer reportedly threatened a Wells Fargo employee on South Main Street over the phone.
3:47 p.m. — A man reportedly made $430.25 in purchases on his father’s debit card without his permission.
4:10 p.m. — An injured squirrel was reported on West A and North Jackson streets.
5:20 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Rayburn Street.
5:32 p.m. — A dog was reportedly inside a truck at Logos School on Baker Street for at least 24 hours.
10:23 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of West C Street.
11:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
Unemployment fraud was reported five times Wednesday.
Thursday
8:50 a.m. — Unemployment fraud was reported on the 700 block of West C Street.
1:45 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
2:35 p.m. — A female who was trespassed from Palouse Neurology on the 2400 block of West A Street reportedly left a threatening voicemail.
3:16 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Spotswood Street.
4:46 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the staircase of the University of Idaho Art and Architecture North building on the 900 block of University Avenue.
4:53 p.m. — A 2-year-old boy on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center after reportedly fainting.
5:54 p.m. — A communication line was removed from the road on the 900 block of Kenneth Street.
6:50 p.m. — A 14-year-old female was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a head injury after she was reportedly knocked unconscious from hitting her head on another girl’s knee while chasing a fly ball at the Moscow School District Community Playfields on Joseph Street.
6:49 p.m. — A 49-year-old woman went to Gritman Medical Center in a private vehicle after she was reportedly bitten by a dog on the 600 block of Conestoga Street. It was allegedly the third time the dog bit a person.
8:36 p.m. — An 87-year-old woman died on the 1300 block of Edinborough Court.
10:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Edinborough Court and White Avenue.