Marriages
Aug. 27
Bryce Carlson, 26, of Mossyrock Wash., and Katelinn Borches, 26, of Newport, Wash.
Jori Love, 29, and Emily Morse, 31, both of Pullman
Monday
Jacob Gerard, 25, and Heather Dumars, 25, both of Moscow
Kevin Cannon, 28, and Michelle Seitz, 28, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Andrew Ertle, 33, of Moscow, and Sara Warner, 29, of Pullman
Jason Wadel, 24, of Fredoronia, Kan., and Katrina Inniger, 21, of Potlatch
Thursday
Nicholas Brown, 20, of Moscow and Bailey Lunders, 23, of Troy
Charles Lidean, 24, of Moscow and Gabby Girard, 23, of Troy
Matthew Becerra, 25, and Amanda Schneider, 35, both of Pullman
Divorces
Aug. 27
Brett and Mary Spaulding
Monday
Brian and Jennifer Pfiffner
Wednesday
Jaclynn Becker and Ian Wallace
Brandon Doctor and Tristina Taylor
Megan Beckman and Lucas Woodden
Sentencings
Aug. 25
Malachi Horn, 23, of Mayer, Ariz., was found guilty of sexual battery and sentenced to 2 years of probation with 80 hours of community service and must pay a fine of $457.50. He was also ordered to write an apology letter and receive treatment recommended through a psychosexual evaluation.
Aug. 27
Austin Johnson, 23, of Kooskia, Idaho, was found guilty of statutory rape and sentenced to 10 years in prison with five fixed as well as 10 years of sex offender probation. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 civil fine and $544.50 in court costs.
Miguel Olvera, 21, of Grandview, Wash., was found guilty of frequenting an area where they knew illegal substances were being produced and fined $297.50.
Elorea Laming, 53, was found guilty of inattentive driving and ordered to pay a fine of $257.50.
Wednesday
Tommy Moore, 56, of Deary, was found guilty of dispensing alcohol to minors and ordered to pay a fine of $687.50.
Thursday
Sean Slinkard, 42, of Moscow was found guilty of DUI and sentenced to nine days in jail and one year of probation and his license was suspended for 180 days. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $802.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:57 a.m. — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Colorado Street.
9:25 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Bleasner Drive.
8:45 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue and Fairmount Road.
Friday
1:24 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Jackson Street.
2:48 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of second-degree trespassing and minor in possession on Garfield Street.
3:45 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of a firearm by a minor.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:06 p.m. — Harassment was reported on 1st Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:24 a.m. — One person was cited for driving with a suspended license on the corner of North Main Street and Rodeo Drive.
8:17 a.m. — Police cited one person for driving with a suspended license near the corner of East Third and South Blaine streets.
10:46 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of East First Street.
11:24 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
11:49 a.m. — Police received a report of a vehicle prowl on the 1000 block of East Sixth Street.
12:58 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
3:36 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
3:39 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
4:18 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 900 block of Campus Drive.
4:59 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 200 block of North Main Street.
5:02 p.m. — An 22-year-old woman was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant on the 1300 block of Troy Road.
5:02 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man screaming on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
7:21 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street.
9:29 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of smoke coming out of a building on the 200 block of South Main Street but found no fire.
9:52 p.m. — An officer responded to an alcohol offense on the corner of College Avenue and Railroad Street.
10:27 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
11:39 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:05 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 6.
1:21 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of Cedar Street in Potlatch.
3:22 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 3600 block of North Road in Kendrick.
3:55 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1300 block of Big Bear Ridge Road in Deary.
5:22 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported at a park on State Highway 3 in Kendrick.
5:38 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1600 block of Randall Flat Road in Troy.