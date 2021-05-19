WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:54 p.m. — A deputy and EMS responded to a disorderly person in Tekoa. The person was transported to the hospital.
9:59 p.m. — A person was transported to the hospital from Front Street in Oakesdale following an overdose.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:18 p.m. — A caller reported being stalked and harassed by an old coworker.
1:51 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Kamiaken Street.
5:46 p.m. — Firefighters were called after cottonwood fluff caught fire and burned some bushes on Wheatland Drive.
9:28 p.m. — A fight was reported on Colorado Street.
Tuesday
2:41 a.m. — A caller thought someone tried to get inside her apartment on Merman Drive. Officer responded and determined it was a large mouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:15 a.m. — People were reportedly throwing furniture off a third-floor balcony into the streets on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
2:38 a.m. — A loud party was reported on King Road.
9:08 a.m. — A “Mask Moscow Enforced Because We Care” sign was reportedly stolen outside the Moscow Cemetery on Troy Road.
10:10 a.m. — An unattended death of a 46-year-old woman was reported at Studio 1 hotel.
10:56 a.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 500 block of East Morton Street.
3:43 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from Moscow Middle School.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:59 a.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on the 1000 block of Jerome Creek Road near Harvard.