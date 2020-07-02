MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
6:51 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on East Second and South Main streets.
9:57 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:42 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 200 block of Baker Street.
5 p.m. — One person reported neck pain but was not taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on West Pullman Road near Staples.
6:06 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 300 block of West Third Street.
8:26 p.m. — A damaged frog figurine and large planter were reportedly damaged on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
9:07 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
10:24 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Cherry Street.
10:54 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:09 a.m. — A 51-year-old man reportedly struck his head on the windshield and was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow after he crashed a vehicle on State Highway 6 near Princeton.
10:53 a.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
4:54 p.m. — A battery between inmates was reported at the Latah County Jail in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
2:03 p.m. — A fire was reported on Nye Street.
3:54 p.m. — Scissors and a lunchbox were reported stolen on Brandi Way.
5:02 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a fall on Park West Drive.
Wednesday
2:29 a.m. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Oak Street for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:08 a.m. — A black Honda civic was reported stolen from a parking lot on Main Street in Colfax.
7:43 a.m. — A one-vehicle rollover crash was reported on Sand Road in Pullman.