MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:26 a.m. — A 17-year-old male will be cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol after allegedly holding beer outside Real Life Church at Eastside Marketplace.
1:22 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
11:12 a.m. — A woman reportedly made photocopies of gasoline vouchers and used them multiple times at a gas station on the 1300 block of Troy Road.
12:04 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
7:11 p.m. — An unidentified man reportedly entered a mobile home on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive and left what is suspected to be methamphetamine on the kitchen counter. The homeowner was reportedly asleep at the time but has video surveillance of the man entering the trailer. Police are trying to identify the person.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:06 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Lenville and Genesee-Troy roads near Moscow.
6:16 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 2000 block of State Highway 3 near Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:05 a.m. — Police were advised of a construction crew not social distancing on Fairmount Road, but an officer observed no violations.
12:40 p.m. — A possible attempted theft was reported on Linda Street.
3:08 p.m. — Broken windows were reported on State Street.
5:24 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Rocky Way Drive.
6:17p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Walmart.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:09 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported at the Chevron in Colfax.
8:41 p.m. — A woman was cited and released for suspicion of DUI in Malden.