MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:49 a.m. — A safe was reported stolen from a shed at Appaloosa Horse Club.
4:59 p.m. — A woman reported a road rage incident where another driver followed her and yelled at her after on Peterson Drive.
7:22 p.m. — A man reported two girls threw eggs at his car at Dollar Tree.
8:02 p.m. — An accidental gun discharge was reported in the area of the 300 block of Blaine Street.
10:19 p.m. — Police responded to a report that people ate and drank some product, stole jewelry and damaged other products at Walmart.
11:53 p.m. — Police responded to a complaint that a male exposed himself at A&W.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:03 p.m. — A runaway was reported on the 700 block of Maple Street in Potlatch.
9:22 p.m. — A battery was reported on Meckel Lane in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
2:01 P.M. — Officers responded to a hit-and-run on the 600 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
10:07 p.m. — A fake ID card was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Monday
7:14 a.m. — An officer responded to a traffic hazard on East Grimes Way and Northeast Lincoln Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on North Howard Street in Tekoa.
4:57 p.m. — Animal abuse was reported on North B Street in Albion.