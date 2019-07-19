MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:49 a.m. — A 28-year-old man and 22-year-old woman reportedly stole $35 worth of merchandise from Dollar Tree on South Blaine Street. A store official did not want to pursue charges but did want them trespassed.
4:23 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after attempting to steal $228 worth of items from WinCo.
5:36 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near the Moscow Food Co-op.
7:58 p.m. — An iPhone was reportedly stolen from a Walmart employee at the store.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
July 12
Tyler Timothy Renton, 24, and Brook Alison Fowers, 25, both of Genesee.
Dallin Karl Redger, 24, of Princeton, and Jaclyn Raye Wiebe, 26, of Troy.
Monday
Branden Chase Church, 22, and Taylor Marie Offerdahl, 22, both of Lewiston.
July 18
Liangqian Xiong, 24, and Tianci Qin, 25, both of Pullman.
Sentencings
July 11
Morgan Linderman, 55, was convicted of first-degree negligent driving and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended.
Jon Aldrich, 50, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended.
Logan Zunker, 25, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended.
Davin Valencia, 23, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 341 days suspended.
Melissa Long-Kenniston, 48, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended.
July 12
Scott Angelo, 37, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended.
Mitchell Stewart, 23, was convicted of first-degree negligent driving and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended.
Donna Green, 55, was convicted of third-degree possession of stolen property and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 350 days suspended.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:31 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 300 block of East Main Street.
11:38 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a subject urinating off a roof at Village Centre Cinemas.
2:28 p.m. — A disorderly man was reported on the 700 block of Southeast South Street.
4:11 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 500 block of Southeast Water Street.
7:31 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Lancer Lane.
7:59 p.m. — Police responded to a report of convulsions or seizures on the 500 block of East Main Street.
10:02 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal argument on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
Thursday
4:30 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of seizures on the 1500 block of Northest Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:32 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
8:24 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Pullman Albion Road.