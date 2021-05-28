MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:50 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Polk streets.
10:52 a.m. — A simple battery was reported at Moscow High School. Police are investigating.
11:44 a.m. — A woman on East Sixth and South Washington streets was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a medical condition.
11:48 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
1:10 p.m. — A person reportedly threatened to kill a cat on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
1:25 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Starbucks on West Pullman Road.
10:39 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges on West Third and South Jackson streets.
11:23 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:33 a.m. — A 35-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
11:34 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 4900 block of Highway 95 near Viola.
12:55 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 500 block of Pine Street in Bovill.
5:57 p.m. — The driver and passenger of a vehicle were taken to Gritman Medical Center with unknown injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Thorn Creek and Borgen roads near Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:22 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog inside a hot car at Pullman Regional Hospital and contacted the owner. The owner rolled down the windows.
12:03 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Bishop Boulevard and Fairmount Road.
10:06 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on Stadium Way for a warrant and driving with a suspended license.
Thursday
4:52 a.m. — A man on top of the Little Ceasars roof was taken to the hospital after having a mental health crisis.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:46 a.m. — A theft was reported on Standard Street in Albion.
7:10 p.m. — Possible animal cruelty was reported on South River Road.
11:14 p.m. — A 40-year-old Cheney man was arrested in Albion for violating a protection order.