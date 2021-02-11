PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:43 p.m. — Police transported a subject to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Terre View Drive.

11:30 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

2:15 p.m. — A theft was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.

3:51 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant on Garfield Farmington Road in Garfield.

11:43 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Trestle Creek Road in Thornton.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

11:22 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 600 block of Second Avenue in Deary.

