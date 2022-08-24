PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:54 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.
9:59 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
4:10 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1800 block of Lamont Drive.
4:33 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
5:21 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
5:55 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of Davis Way.
5:58 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
8:08 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1000 block of B Street.
8:11 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 1000 block of Latah Street.
8:34 p.m. — A suspicious male was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.
8:40 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 100 block of Larry Street.
9:55 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on Reaney Way.
An 19-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Valley Road overnight.
Theft was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
WSU POLICE
Monday
3:07 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
3:14 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported near the French Administration Building.
4:58 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 300 block of Troy Mall.
5:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Stadium Way.
An 22-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Stadium Way overnight.
Malicious mischief was reported at the Terrell Library overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:55 a.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on Spokane Street in Lamont.
5:46 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on I Street in Albion.
10:04 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Palouse Albion Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:45 a.m. — Yard sale signs were stolen from the 700 block of Brent Drive.
9:03 a.m. — A male was reported yelling and screaming at kitchen staff at the Wallace Complex on Sixth Street.
9:08 a.m. — Vehicles were keyed on the 300 block of North Howard Street.
10:49 a.m. — A woman was reportedly bitten by a dog and pushed against a wall by another woman on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:25 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Grand Fir Drive in Moscow.
2:37 p.m. — A collision was reported on Flanigan Creek Road.
4:10 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.