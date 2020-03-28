PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
1:09 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Park Street.
3 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:19 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on State Route 270.
3:10 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Morton Street in Colfax.
8:04 p.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195.
8:50 p.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Main Street in Colfax.
10:16 p.m. — A subject was arrested for suspicion of possession of meth, carrying a firearm without a concealed license and possession of a dangerous weapon on Main and Stevens streets in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:35 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
11:37 a.m. — Theft of a bicycle was reported on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
12:14 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of people fighting in a vehicle on South Lilly Street.
3:02 p.m. — A man was reportedly looking over privacy fences into yards on Julie Drive.
3:12 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people smoking cannabis on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
Friday
2:32 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of East Second Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:44 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 1100 block of Claypit Road near Troy.
5:38 p.m. — A person was reportedly bitten by a dog on Railroad Street in Kendrick.
5:49 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1100 block of North Peterson Loop in Moscow. One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
7:23 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported near the corner of South Van Buren and East Sixth streets in Moscow.
9:32 p.m. — A 59-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Pine Crest Road in Moscow.
10:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of battery on the 1000 block of Matson Road in Viola.