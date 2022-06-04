LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Tuesday

Thomas Patrick O’Brien II, 46, and Kyla Chenay Drumm, 36, both of Harvard

Wednesday

Jermine Keaulana Kamakawaiwoole, 40, and Ashli Shantelle Villegas, 29, both of Moscow

Nikita Chrystephan, 35, and Alice Ma, 33, both of Pullman

Thursday

Jesse John Cunningham, 25, and Ariana Evangeline Loree, 24, both of Deary

Nathan Aaron Cocking, 28, and Ava Nora Isaacson, 33, both of Latah, Wash.

Jacob Robert Terry, 23, and Samantha Jillyn Krenzler, 23, both of Spokane

John Robe Halsey, 26, and Crystal Dawn Parker, 19, both of Colfax

Divorces

Tuesday

Elena Lokteff and Jackie Lee Ziegler Jr.

Thursday

Holly Ann Craig and Nathan John Murri

Kealan Eileen Nelson and Kevin Alan Roach

Jeremy Douglas Foutch and Kelli Catherine Sowa

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Tuesday

Lars Christiaan Josef Stoltz, 36, and Emma Charles Speight, 27, both of Pullman

Wednesday

Austin Matthew Corean, 26, and Devyn Bret Wolfe, 21, both of Colfax

Thursday

Jessie May McCleary, 42, and Benjamin Adam Smith, 34, both of Pullman

Divorces

May 23

Andrew Robert Carman and Brittney Poulsen Carman

May 27

Wilson Edward Allen and Madison Denay Crawford

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

9:07 a.m. — Police responded to a disorderly man at Gritman Medical Center.

10:07 p.m. — Police heard a report of a citizen dispute on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.

11:07 p.m — A 23-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Nez Perce Drive and Rayburn Street.

Friday

4:56 a.m. — One patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of an attempted suicide on C Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

12:39 a.m. — A collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee. No patients were transported to the hospital.

2 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Juliene Way in Moscow.

2:12 p.m. — A sexual assault was reported in Kendrick.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

8:21 a.m. — Security cameras were stolen from the first and fourth floors of an apartment complex on Southeast Kamiaken Street.

9:57 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

12:05 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury accident on the 100 block of Northwest Albion Drive.

1:43 p.m. — Welfare checks were requested for the 700 block of Northeast Maple Street and the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

7:34 a.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 200 block of Southeast Ott Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

9:12 a.m. — A welfare check was provided for Ld Johnson Road in Rosalia.

