LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Thomas Patrick O’Brien II, 46, and Kyla Chenay Drumm, 36, both of Harvard
Wednesday
Jermine Keaulana Kamakawaiwoole, 40, and Ashli Shantelle Villegas, 29, both of Moscow
Nikita Chrystephan, 35, and Alice Ma, 33, both of Pullman
Thursday
Jesse John Cunningham, 25, and Ariana Evangeline Loree, 24, both of Deary
Nathan Aaron Cocking, 28, and Ava Nora Isaacson, 33, both of Latah, Wash.
Jacob Robert Terry, 23, and Samantha Jillyn Krenzler, 23, both of Spokane
John Robe Halsey, 26, and Crystal Dawn Parker, 19, both of Colfax
Divorces
Tuesday
Elena Lokteff and Jackie Lee Ziegler Jr.
Thursday
Holly Ann Craig and Nathan John Murri
Kealan Eileen Nelson and Kevin Alan Roach
Jeremy Douglas Foutch and Kelli Catherine Sowa
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Lars Christiaan Josef Stoltz, 36, and Emma Charles Speight, 27, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Austin Matthew Corean, 26, and Devyn Bret Wolfe, 21, both of Colfax
Thursday
Jessie May McCleary, 42, and Benjamin Adam Smith, 34, both of Pullman
Divorces
May 23
Andrew Robert Carman and Brittney Poulsen Carman
May 27
Wilson Edward Allen and Madison Denay Crawford
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:07 a.m. — Police responded to a disorderly man at Gritman Medical Center.
10:07 p.m. — Police heard a report of a citizen dispute on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.
11:07 p.m — A 23-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Nez Perce Drive and Rayburn Street.
Friday
4:56 a.m. — One patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of an attempted suicide on C Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:39 a.m. — A collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee. No patients were transported to the hospital.
2 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Juliene Way in Moscow.
2:12 p.m. — A sexual assault was reported in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:21 a.m. — Security cameras were stolen from the first and fourth floors of an apartment complex on Southeast Kamiaken Street.
9:57 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
12:05 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury accident on the 100 block of Northwest Albion Drive.
1:43 p.m. — Welfare checks were requested for the 700 block of Northeast Maple Street and the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
7:34 a.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 200 block of Southeast Ott Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:12 a.m. — A welfare check was provided for Ld Johnson Road in Rosalia.