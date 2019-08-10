WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 1
Ryan Kirkpatrick, 25, and Lauren Beckley, 26, both of Pullman
Aug. 2
Ryan Schmich, 35, and Katelyn Brown, 29, both of Pullman
Benjamin Revard, 30, of Hillsboro, Ore., and Katherine Brunell, 28, of Pullman
Monday
Johnny Sim and Julianne Deitrich, both 27, of Pullman
Ian Yoder, 26, of Juliaetta, and Emily LaFrance, 24, of Palouse
Thursday
Kevin Van Dyke, 55, and Heather Netz, 47, both of Malden
Sentencings
July 26
Jack Goodwin, 37, of Warden, Wash., was convicted of first degree driving while license suspended. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail — 354 suspended and 8 credit served — one year probation, fined $543 and his driver’s license was suspended one year.
Cody Polley, 31, of Rosalia, was convicted of violation of a no-contact order. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail — 363 suspended and 1 credit served — six months probation and fined $293.
Patricia Taylor, 28, of Lewiston, was convicted of third degree driving while license suspended and fined $225.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 1
Dillan Henslee, 23, of Hagerman, Idaho, and Haley Brackebusch, 22, of Silverton, Idaho
Seth Hervey, 23, and Charity Mead, 19, both of Moscow
Aug. 2
Eric Davis, 36, and Katherine Beckett, 40, both of Lynnwood, Wash.
Kyla Montgomery-Cuneo, 25, and William Buckley, 61, both of Pullman
Jacob Demuth, 25, and Emma Moore, 22, both of Potlatch
Monday
Jayme Wallace, 26, and Kyle Gehrlein, 30, both of Troy
Cora Brooks, 24, and William Felton, 26, both of Moscow
Patrick Martin, 31, and Madalyn Asker, 23, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Samuel Hermann, 27, and Jacinta Cerda, 28, both of Genesee
Thursday
Cody Hirschler, 28, and Mia Navarro, 22, both of Moscow
Santos Vargas, 25, and Savanah De La Combe, 22, both of Moscow
Divorces
July 26
Robert Dodson and Shaylah Dodson
Kimberly Nilsen and Robert Nilsen
Lance Deverich and Wendy Deverich
Tuesday
Michellerose Kerns and Raymond Kerns
Thursday
Edmond Kappus and Melissa Kappus
Negar Rajabi and Majid Sadri
Sentencings
Aug. 1
Susan Schreiber, 33, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to six months probation, fined $502.50 and her driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Tuesday
Joshua Clark, 20, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of paraphernalia and fined $397.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:13 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 2400 block of Northeast Hopkins Court.
8:28 a.m. — Police received a report of vagrancy on Southeast Derby Street.
9:45 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for Northwest Arcadia Drive.
11:17 a.m. — An officer responded to a possible assault involving a juvenile on Southeast Water Street.
11:45 a.m. — A missing person was reported on the 400 block of West Main Street.
1:22 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
2:32 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
7:18 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury traffic collision near the intersection of East Main Street and Southeast Stadium Way.
10:17 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
10:37 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
Friday
2:31 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of men yelling at a group of women from a vehicle on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.
2:54 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested on the 900 block of Northeast Colorado Street for allegedly making false statements to a public servant and possession of a false ID.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
6:46 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity near the intersection of Northeast Orchard Drive and Valley Road.
10:48 p.m. — One person was warned for possession of cannabis near the intersection of Northeast Garden Avenue and Merman Drive.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
6:12 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on East Southview Avenue.
8:30 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was cited for suspicion of speeding and arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges in the CHAS Health clinic parking lot on South Main Street.
12:35 p.m. — A man reportedly hit his boss in the chest on the 100 block of Sweet Avenue after a disagreement over a paycheck. The alleged victim, a man, did not want to press charges.
5:41 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 700 block of Lewis Street.
5:59 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
6:27 p.m. — A woman on the 600 block of South Washington Street reported she was scammed of $1,200 in gift cards.
7:47 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and failure to use an ignition interlock device on Stadium Drive and West Sixth Street.
8:41 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested on a Nez Perce County warrant at WinCo.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:22 a.m. — A vehicle tire was reportedly flattened intentionally by a neighbor on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
6:17 p.m. — A 25-year-old Caldwell, Idaho, woman was arrested for suspicion of two counts of battery on law enforcement officers at the Latah County Jail in Moscow.
6:47 p.m. — A dent was reported on the hood of a car on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.