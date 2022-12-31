MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:03 p.m. — A theft was reported at Safeway.
12:15 p.m. — Harassment was reported at Stinker Station.
2:28 p.m. — A male was reportedly screaming at people on the 100 block of Jefferson Street.
4:05 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone screaming on the top of Tapped.
4:47 p.m. — Police heard a report of YouTubers wearing fake media badges and planning to go to King Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:48 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:02 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
1:01 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a reported cardiac arrest on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:29 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle collision at Pizza Hut.
2:12 p.m. — Threats were reported at Sunset Mart.
9:54 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:36 a.m. — An assault was reported on First Street in Farmington.
3:35 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on State Route 27 in Pullman.
7:01 p.m. — A storage shed was reported burglarized on Long Hollow Road in Colfax.
