LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Thursday
Brennus Moody, 47, and Autumn Ulschmid, 31, both of Genesee
Divorces
Dec. 6
Holly Kimble and Bryan Silva
Sentencings
Dec. 2
Thomas Curd, 35, of Spokane, was convicted of burglary and sentenced to 21 days in jail and ordered to pay $245.50 in fines/court costs.
Tuesday
Ryan Schlenker, 27, of Moscow, was convicted of an open container and ordered to pay $357.50 in fines/court costs.
Dakota Port, 20, of Clarkston, was convicted of possession of paraphernalia and ordered to pay $297.50 in fines/court costs.
Jared Mendez, 27, of Juliaetta, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 15 years in prison, including four years fixed, and ordered to pay $245.50 in fines/court costs.
Wednesday
David Willard, 61, of Moscow, was convicted of battery and sentenced to six months probation, 30 days in jail — two fixed and 28 suspended — and ordered to pay $187.50 in fines/court costs.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:22 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing a ladder from Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
1:36 p.m. — A housekeeper at Motel 6 on the 100 block of Baker Street reportedly found a digital scale with drug residue on it.
3:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of North Line Street.
8:10 p.m. — A man reportedly took two packages from a porch on the 900 block of Kenneth Street, but based on video of the event, he appeared to leave the packages on the side yard after vehicles passed by.
10:10 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:12 p.m. — A 46-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of unlawful entry and malicious injury to property and a 54-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of unlawful entry after the two reportedly unlawfully entered the apartment of the 46-year-old woman’s daughter on the 200 block of South Lieuallen Street. A physical altercation allegedly ensued and items were broken. The incident was reportedly a result of an ongoing family dispute.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:29 a.m. — A 48-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
3:26 p.m. — A person at Adams Mall was suspicious a friend put drugs in his drink.
4:49 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on Grand Avenue and Davis Way.
5:28 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of attempted malicious mischief and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence on Glenhaven Drive.
6:31 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Lancer Lane.
11:15 p.m. — Police responded to a possibly burglary on Harvard Road.
Friday
12:17 a.m. — Two subjects were trespassed from Adams Mall.
12:33 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:47 a.m. — A 19-year-old man, after being arrested and released for fourth-degree assault and minor exhibiting, stole wrapped gifts from under the police station lobby Christmas tree. They included an empty box, Kleenex and a box of feminine hygiene products. The items were returned.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:39 p.m. — Deputies received a report of two children alone in a car on Fairview Street in Colfax. A deputy responded and there was an adult in the vehicle with the children.
8:06 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Dry Creek Road.