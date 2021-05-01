LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Strider Burns, 29, and Shandale Smithee, 20, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Mark Lang, 27, and Isabel McGuigan, 23, both of Moscow
Thursday
Kolton Krasselt, 21, of Viola, and Elayna Larson, 19, of Potlatch
Sentencings
Wednesday
Kirsten May, 31, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, six days in jail (40 hours of community service in lieu of five of those days), ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and costs and her driver’s license was suspended 150 days.
William Butler, 58, of Harvard, was convicted of DUI (second offense) and sentenced to two years of probation, 30 days in jail, ordered to pay $802.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended one year.
Mohammed Belkeder, 23, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, one day in jail which he served, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Gerald Germer, 27, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, one day in jail which he served, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:51 p.m. — Harassment was reported on West Pullman Road and North Line Street.
1:18 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East D and North Washington streets.
1:40 p.m. — A wolverine was reportedly seen on South Blaine Street and White Avenue. Police were unable to locate it.
4:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.
5:36 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 900 block of South Harrison Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:31 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1000 block of Estes Road near Moscow.
10:42 a.m. — One person was taken to Gritman Medical Center with unknown injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
3:10 p.m. — A motorcyclist was taken to Gritman with unknown injuries after a reported collision with a car on Highway 95 near Genesee.
6:13 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1500 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:13 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Morton Street.
3:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Charlotte Street.
8:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on State Street.
10:55 p.m. — Police issued an infraction for a party on California Street.
11:12 p.m. — An injury was reported on Linden and Monroe streets.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:16 p.m. — Deputies received a report of eight vehicles with about 25 college-age students traveling to the Snake River.
4:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man on State Route 194 in Pullman for suspicion of malicious mischief and criminal trespass.