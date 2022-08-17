PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:45 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred when a vehicle struck a deer on the 2000 block of Grand Avenue.
11:25 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of Grand Avenue.
1:12 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of State Street.
1:58 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
2:25 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of Main Street.
3:47 p.m. — Officers responded to a theft on the 600 block of Kamiaken Street.
4:13 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Timothy Street.
7:04 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Monroe Street.
7:54 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
10:38 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1300 block of Brandi Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:25 a.m. — Officers responded to a stolen license plate on Woodworthy Street in Uniontown.
10:05 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Washington Street in Farmington.
12:43 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Diamond Street in Diamond.
3:46 p.m. — Police, EMS and the coroner responded to an overdose death on Broadway Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:52 a.m. — A vehicle was spray painted on the 1100 block of East F Street.
8:46 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 600 block of North Van Buren Street.
11:52 a.m. — A male was arrested for a warrant at Studio 1 Hotel.
5:40 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
11:12 p.m. — A female was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Farm Road and West A Street.
Multiple cars and a fence were spray painted in the area of E Street, F Street and Moore Street. Police do not have a suspect but believe these incidents were done by the same person.
Tuesday
12:57 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:27 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Carmichael Road in Moscow.
