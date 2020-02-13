PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

5:49 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary alarm at We’re Just Buds.

10:06 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-animal collision was reported at Sunshine Road and State Route 270.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

8:43 a.m. — The road department removed a dead racoon from the roadway that was causing cars to swerve on Pullman Albion Road.

3:05 p.m. — A backpack was reported stolen from Wawawai Landing.

5:04 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Wawawai Road.

5:18 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Wawawai Road.

8:28 p.m. — An Albion woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault on Front Street in Albion. A juvenile was also taken to Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Center.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

2:08 a.m. — A moose was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.

9:10 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on North Jackson Street.

10:08 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.

12:08 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on North Main and West First streets.

4:43 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street was reportedly scammed of $2,000 in Target gift cards.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:55 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Tolo Trail Road near Moscow.

12:04 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road in Moscow.

1:11 p.m. — Identity theft was reported at Bennett Lumber Products near Princeton.

2:08 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Randall Flat Road near Troy.

