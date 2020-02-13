PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
5:49 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary alarm at We’re Just Buds.
10:06 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-animal collision was reported at Sunshine Road and State Route 270.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:43 a.m. — The road department removed a dead racoon from the roadway that was causing cars to swerve on Pullman Albion Road.
3:05 p.m. — A backpack was reported stolen from Wawawai Landing.
5:04 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Wawawai Road.
5:18 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Wawawai Road.
8:28 p.m. — An Albion woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault on Front Street in Albion. A juvenile was also taken to Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Center.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
2:08 a.m. — A moose was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
9:10 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on North Jackson Street.
10:08 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
12:08 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on North Main and West First streets.
4:43 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street was reportedly scammed of $2,000 in Target gift cards.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:55 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Tolo Trail Road near Moscow.
12:04 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road in Moscow.
1:11 p.m. — Identity theft was reported at Bennett Lumber Products near Princeton.
2:08 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Randall Flat Road near Troy.