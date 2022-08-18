PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:20 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1300 block of Brandi Way.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:20 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1300 block of Brandi Way.
12:48 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
1:20 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
1:24 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Main Street.
2:02 p.m. — Officers responded to trespassing on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
4:22 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of North Street.
7:43 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.
A noise complaint was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
Theft was reported on the 900 block of Providence Court overnight.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
10:34 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2000 block of Ferdinand’s Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:57 a.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported at the Tekoa Care Center in Tekoa.
12:24 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances were reported at the Tekoa Post Office in Tekoa.
1:54 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Main Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Sunday
At about 4 p.m., a cat was killed by a dog on the 1100 block of East B Street. The dog was impounded and the dog owner was cited for having a vicious animal.
Tuesday
11:38 a.m. — A man was arrested for a warrant on Asbury and Third street.
3:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
4:03 p.m. — A disorderly female was reported on the 800 block of North Mountain View Road.
5:52 p.m. — A woman was arrested on Troy Road following a report of her screaming at her husband.
11:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Homestead Place.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:21 a.m. — A collision was reported on Spence Road in Moscow.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.