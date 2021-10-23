MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:25 a.m. — Theft of a bicycle was reported on the 300 block of West C Street.
11:19 a.m. — A bicyclist was hit by a car on Lauder Avenue and South Main Street. No ambulance was needed.
2:46 p.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check for the 1000 block of East F Street.
Friday
1:18 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:26 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
12:16 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a grass fire near the 1400 block of North Avon Road in Deary.
1 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Danielson Road in Genesee.
1:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 1000 block of Hendrix Road in Moscow.
1:50 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Danielson Road in Genesee.
1:59 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Onaway Road in Potlatch.
9 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1400 block of Forks Road in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:15 a.m. — Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
9:19 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Brelsford Drive.
2:31 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Southwest Crithfield Court.
Friday
1:14 a.m. — Police conducted a welfare check for the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
3:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported Northeast Spokane Street and East College Avenue.
5:41 p.m. — Officers received a report of smoke near Terre View Drive and found it to be coming from a controlled and authorized burn.
6:59 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:00 a.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly violating a no-contact order on North Howard Street in Tekoa.