MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:49 a.m. — One male reportedly stole an 18-pack of Coors Light and another male reportedly stole a granola bar from Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
10:35 a.m. — Four tires were reportedly damaged on a vehicle on Mercer and Andy avenues.
10:41 a.m. — Pet rats reportedly escaped and are living in nearby bushes on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
11:27 a.m. — An individual reportedly keeps dumping buckets of pears at a bridge by Paradise Creek on the 100 block of North Mountain View Road.
1:35 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
1:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle traffic accident was reported on the 100 block of North Main Street.
5:55 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the Moscow Police Department.
8:35 p.m. — A 59-year-old man and 39-year-old woman on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street were cited for suspicion of battery.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:56 p.m. — A chain link fence was reportedly damaged at Deary City Park.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog in a vehicle at Safeway and determined the dog was safe.
11:50 a.m. — A theft was reported on Sunset Drive.
1:59 p.m. — The Pullman Fire Department responded to a report of smoke on Benewah Street but no abnormal smoke was found.
2:12 p.m. — A 38-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Rocky Way Drive.
5:17 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:07 p.m. — A couch was reported stolen from Campus Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:22 a.m. — A lawn mower was reported stolen from Summit Avenue in Rosalia.
11:13 p.m. — A 33-year-old Colton woman was arrested for suspicion of a controlled substance on State Route 195 and Country Club Road in Pullman.