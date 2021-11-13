PUBLIC RECORDS
Marriages
Nov. 5
Tommy Lee Louis Moore, 24, of Moscow, and Adriana Raeann Wolfe, 24, of Pullman
Monday
Francesca Desiree Pratt, 26, and Alanna Evelyn Dolsen, 29, both of Moscow
Dylan James Curry, 28, and Victoria Ivanovna Torchilo, 27, both of Kendrick
Wednesday
Kyle Glenn Lynas, 20, and Brenna Rene Larson, 19, both of Viola
Daniel Jones Daily, 23, and Hayley Drew-Ann Fleischman, 22, both of Moscow
Sentencings
Marvin Preussler, 73, of Kendrick, was convicted of false imprisonment and intentional destruction of a telecommunications device, and sentenced to 10 days in jail and fined $715.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:07 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Good Samaritan.
3:50 p.m. — A female reported being attacked by a dog on Lynn Avenue and Eighth Street.
5:09 p.m. — Police responded to a noninjury accident on Third and Almon streets.
5:38 p.m. — Harassment was reported at Super 8 Motel.
7:07 p.m. — A driver refused to yield to a police officer for seven miles. It was determined the driver was experiencing a medical issue. The driver was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
Thursday
12:17 a.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following an overdose at Hillcrest Motel.
9:53 a.m. — Two females were reported for not paying cab fare at Palouse Mall.
12:20 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 1400 block of South Main Street.
3:45 p.m. — A car seat flew out of the back of a pickup truck on Highway 8 and landed in the roadway. It was struck by a Latah County Sheriff’s vehicle. No injuries and only slight damage to the vehicle were reported.
8:36 p.m. — A physical domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:20 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman following an overdose at the Wallace Complex.
Friday
2:34 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Howard Hughes.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:34 a.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on Highway 99 in Troy.
1:03 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Highway 95 in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:38 a.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
12:43 p.m. — Police responded to a report of two juveniles throwing rocks at each other on Ridgeview Court.
6:38 p.m. — Police responded to a report of marijuana being stolen by parents on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.
8:58 p.m. — Two cases of beer were reported stolen from Dissmore’s.
11:33 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:40 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Montgomery Street in Uniontown.
10:48 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 50--year-old woman on a warrant on H Street in Albion.
Thursday
2:55 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen in Endicott.
4:43 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Water Street in Tekoa.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:18 a.m. — Police responded to a possible sex offense.